Data Storage

Google Is Giving Away 2GB of Permanent Storage to Users Who Perform Security Checks

Former Staff Writer
1 min read

As hack attacks abound, including Chipotle’s F-bomb-laden Twitter hijacking and Newsweek’s infiltration by the Cyber Caliphate, Google is now rewarding users who commit to a fortified Web.

In honor of Safer Internet Day yesterday, the search giant is offering Google Drive users an additional 2 gigabytes of storage permanently if they perform a 2-minute security check before February 17.

The checkup, available here, runs through five steps to verify account recovery info, recent activity and approved devices.

Once completed, users will see a series of three green checkboxes, Google says, and the additional storage will be granted by Feb. 28.

