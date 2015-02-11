Google Is Giving Away 2GB of Permanent Storage to Users Who Perform Security Checks
As hack attacks abound, including Chipotle’s F-bomb-laden Twitter hijacking and Newsweek’s infiltration by the Cyber Caliphate, Google is now rewarding users who commit to a fortified Web.
In honor of Safer Internet Day yesterday, the search giant is offering Google Drive users an additional 2 gigabytes of storage permanently if they perform a 2-minute security check before February 17.
The checkup, available here, runs through five steps to verify account recovery info, recent activity and approved devices.
Once completed, users will see a series of three green checkboxes, Google says, and the additional storage will be granted by Feb. 28.
