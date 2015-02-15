17th Arab Investors and Businessmen Conference to be held in Abu Dhabi in November

February 15, 2015 1 min read

Entrepreneur Middle East

The UAE Ministry of Economy has announced that the 17th edition of the Arab Investors and Businessmen Conference will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 11 and 12, 2015. This year’s installment of the pan-Arab economic and investment event has been themed “Investment in Innovations and Entrepreneurship,” and it is hoping to build on the success of its previous editions- the conference is expecting to host over 1,000 investors from across the region, as well as executives from financial institutions, business chambers and other institutions. The event is being held under the collaboration of the UAE Ministry of Economy, General Secretariat of the Arab League, Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, General Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of the Arab Countries, and the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation.