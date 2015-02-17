Nissan And NASA To Develop Self-Driving Vehicles

February 17, 2015 1 min read

Nissan and NASA plan to boldly go where no man has gone before. The two companies have joined forces to develop and deploy autonomous drive vehicles- cars that drive themselves. The five-year research and development deal will focus on autonomous drive systems, human interface solutions and hardware for road and space applications. Consumers are expected to use the driverless, zero emission vehicles to transport everything from goods to people, but not without ample testing, of course. Researchers plan to be test driving the first vehicle of the fleet by the end of this year. Beware earthlings; self-driving vehicles could be on the roadways beginning in 2016.