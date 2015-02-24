5 Ways to Maximize Your Mobile Marketing Strategy

February 24, 2015 3 min read

During the holiday season, it became apparent that mobile is now the leader of marketing. Consumers in all sectors opted to use their mobile devices to review products and then make purchases. For instance, according to MarketingLand, Target reported that 60 percent of traffic from November through December came from mobile devices. The report went on to say that Black Friday purchases made via mobile devices were twice as high last year as the previous year. If your brand’s mobile strategy could use a boost, the tips below can help ensure that your brand is optimally positioned.

1. Use proper keywords.

Most people only associate keyword strategy with content marketing. In reality, you need to be just as concerned about proper keyword usage and strategy with mobile marketing. To make your keyword strategy work in terms of mobile marketing, you need to make sure that you include the local area in conjunction with your keywords, since mobile customers are typically searching locally. Remember to keep your keyword phrases small, utilizing no more than three.

2. Prioritize sales and special offers.

In developing your mobile strategy, it is important to keep in mind that you have a very limited window of opportunity for catching the attention of your prospects. Among the best ways to do this is including sales and special offers first on your mobile site. Including an opt-in that allows your users to receive alerts when you have new offers can help boost your response rates even further.

3. Include contact information.

If you are a brick-and-mortar establishment, it is imperative that you include your contact information. Rather than just providing your address, take it one step further and include a map to assist your customers in finding you.

4. Be compatible.

Consumers today use a broad range of mobile devices, and you never know which specific type of device a customer will be using. For this reason, it is imperative to ensure that your mobile marketing materials are compatible with all mobile devices. Additionally, it is vital to make certain that your materials are updated whenever a new device is released.

5. Utilize hyperlocalized marketing.

Statistics indicate that the majority of shopping occurs within a 10-mile radius of a consumer’s home. Hyperlocalized marketing is based on a combination of big data analytic tools and IP geolocation technology to leverage social data insights and location data. As a result, it is possible to provide your customers with information that is uniquely relevant, personalized and highly targeted. For instance, you can provide your mobile customers with discount coupons in real time based on their location and what they are doing. When handled properly, this type of marketing is effective and actually welcomed.

The mobile marketing landscape is complex, but by using a solid strategy and ensuring that your brand’s materials are compatible with the latest technologies, you can make certain that you maintain a competitive advantage.

