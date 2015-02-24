Mobile Marketing

5 Ways to Maximize Your Mobile Marketing Strategy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
5 Ways to Maximize Your Mobile Marketing Strategy
Image credit: Twin Design / Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Managing Director at X1 Sports Nutrition
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

During the holiday season, it became apparent that mobile is now the leader of marketing. Consumers in all sectors opted to use their mobile devices to review products and then make purchases. For instance, according to MarketingLand, Target reported that 60 percent of traffic from November through December came from mobile devices. The report went on to say that Black Friday purchases made via mobile devices were twice as high last year as the previous year. If your brand’s mobile strategy could use a boost, the tips below can help ensure that your brand is optimally positioned.

1. Use proper keywords.

Most people only associate keyword strategy with content marketing. In reality, you need to be just as concerned about proper keyword usage and strategy with mobile marketing. To make your keyword strategy work in terms of mobile marketing, you need to make sure that you include the local area in conjunction with your keywords, since mobile customers are typically searching locally. Remember to keep your keyword phrases small, utilizing no more than three.

Related: How to Seamlessly Include Keywords in Your Web Content

2. Prioritize sales and special offers.

In developing your mobile strategy, it is important to keep in mind that you have a very limited window of opportunity for catching the attention of your prospects. Among the best ways to do this is including sales and special offers first on your mobile site. Including an opt-in that allows your users to receive alerts when you have new offers can help boost your response rates even further.

3. Include contact information.

If you are a brick-and-mortar establishment, it is imperative that you include your contact information. Rather than just providing your address, take it one step further and include a map to assist your customers in finding you.

Related: Is the Death of Brick-and-Mortar Retail a Myth?

4. Be compatible.

Consumers today use a broad range of mobile devices, and you never know which specific type of device a customer will be using. For this reason, it is imperative to ensure that your mobile marketing materials are compatible with all mobile devices. Additionally, it is vital to make certain that your materials are updated whenever a new device is released.

5. Utilize hyperlocalized marketing.

Statistics indicate that the majority of shopping occurs within a 10-mile radius of a consumer’s home. Hyperlocalized marketing is based on a combination of big data analytic tools and IP geolocation technology to leverage social data insights and location data. As a result, it is possible to provide your customers with information that is uniquely relevant, personalized and highly targeted. For instance, you can provide your mobile customers with discount coupons in real time based on their location and what they are doing. When handled properly, this type of marketing is effective and actually welcomed.

The mobile marketing landscape is complex, but by using a solid strategy and ensuring that your brand’s materials are compatible with the latest technologies, you can make certain that you maintain a competitive advantage.

Related: 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Mobile Marketing

3 Key Strategies for Succeeding at Marketing on Mobile

Mobile Marketing

How Hip-Hop Artist Ryan Leslie Hopes to Transform Mobile Marketing

Mobile Marketing

4 Tips for Creating Mobile-First Content That Converts