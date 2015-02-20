My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bankruptcy

RadioShack Cleared to Sell Leases to 1,100 Abandoned Stores

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Bankrupt electronics retailer RadioShack Corp received court approval on Friday for its plan to try to sell the leases to more than 1,100 stores that it will close by the end of February.

RadioShack first proposed closing many of the locations early last year as it struggled to turn around its money-losing operations, but lenders demanded the stores remain open.

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month, RadioShack moved quickly to abandon the stores to avoid paying March rent.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon in Wilmington, Delaware gave his approval to the bidding and auction process for the leases, which has been under way for weeks.

"I don't think I've ever signed an order with bids due in two hours," Shannon said, referring to the noon deadline for bids. An auction will be held next week for leases that draw multiple bids.

RadioShack said it will disclose in a court filing on Saturday which leases drew bids.

Once the go-to destination for gadget enthusiasts, RadioShack plans to close nearly half of its 4,000 locations.

The company will seek court approval on Monday for the auction process for up to 2,400 stores. An affiliate of the hedge fund Standard General has agreed to act as an initial bidder, known as a stalking horse, for those locations, which will remain open.

The hedge fund plans to bring in Sprint Corp as a partner to operate in those stores.

RadioShack plans to abandon more stores in March and will put those leases up for sale next month.

The case is In re RadioShack Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 15-10197

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bankruptcy

I Filed for Bankruptcy at Age 21 -- Here's What I Learned

Bankruptcy

6 Steps Resilient Entrepreneurs Take to Rebound From Bankruptcy

Bankruptcy

SunEdison Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection