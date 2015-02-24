Mercedes-Benz Launches F 015 Luxury In Motion Concept Car

February 24, 2015 1 min read

The F 015 Luxury in Motion concept car by Mercedes-Benz has set the bar for self-driving vehicles. Two years ago, with the S 500 INTELLIGENT DRIVE, the company proved that it had the technology to make autonomous driving mainstream, and now the F 015 does it with style. It features a variable seating system with four rotating lounge chairs allowing passengers to relax, work or communicate while sitting face-to-face, in addition to various technologies to facilitate the continuous exchange of information between vehicle, passengers and the outside world.

The vehicle has six integrated display screens that passengers can interact with through gestures, eye-tracking or touch. Although it’s currently still a concept car, the F 015 Luxury in Motion represents the route luxury automotive manufacturers will take going forward.