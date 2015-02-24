My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cars

Mercedes-Benz Launches F 015 Luxury In Motion Concept Car

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Mercedes-Benz Launches F 015 Luxury In Motion Concept Car
Image credit: Mercedes-Benz
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The F 015 Luxury in Motion concept car by Mercedes-Benz has set the bar for self-driving vehicles. Two years ago, with the S 500 INTELLIGENT DRIVE, the company proved that it had the technology to make autonomous driving mainstream, and now the F 015 does it with style. It features a variable seating system with four rotating lounge chairs allowing passengers to relax, work or communicate while sitting face-to-face, in addition to various technologies to facilitate the continuous exchange of information between vehicle, passengers and the outside world.

The vehicle has six integrated display screens that passengers can interact with through gestures, eye-tracking or touch. Although it’s currently still a concept car, the F 015 Luxury in Motion represents the route luxury automotive manufacturers will take going forward.

F 015 Luxury in Motion CES 2015
Image credit: mercedes-benz.com/en/

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cars

How This Drag Racer Manages Fear and Seizes Opportunity

Cars

The 8 Best Dream Cars of 2019 for Entrepreneurs

Cars

Bucking the Trend, British Supercar Manufacturer McLaren Will Not Build an SUV