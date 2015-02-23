Video Marketing

Nike's Instagram Videos Have Helped Boost Following by Over 200 Percent

Image credit: Nike via Instagram
The Nike SNKRS Station, an interactive Nike SNKRS App experience.
If you’ve been lax about incorporating video into your business’ Instagram strategy, new research would suggest it’s time to just do it.

Iconic sportswear brand Nike increased its Instagram following from 4 million to 12 million since last April, according to a report by AdWeek -- due in no small part to its social video strategy.

Since the outlet began tracking the best branded videos on Instagram in April, Nike has grown its following by 200 percent, according to AdWeek. Victoria’s Secret also saw a meteoric rise from 4.2 million to 10.5 million followers during the same time.

Other notable surges included GoPro (1.9 million to 4.2 million followers), the NBA (2.3 million to 4.9 million followers) and Starbucks (2.3 million to 3.7 million followers.)

AdWeek notes that the amount each company has spent on Instagram marketing is unknown, but their “dedication to the platform is paying off.” Recent hits, for instance, include this clip of Victoria’s Secret models busting a move on the streets of Old San Juan, a timelapse video promoting a new Nike sneaker app and Starbucks’ regram in honor of a Valentine’s Day promotion.

Earlier this month, Instagram updated its video feature in the vein of Vine with clips that now play in an infinite loop. 

