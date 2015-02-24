My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Crowdfunding

The 3 Most Awesomely Absurd Campaigns on Kickstarter Right Now

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 3 Most Awesomely Absurd Campaigns on Kickstarter Right Now
Image credit: The Cool Baby | YouTube
Former Staff Writer
3 min read

In its finest form, crowdfunding is egalitarian and beautiful, bestowing everyday people with the power to breathe sudden life into their wildest dreams. Or, it can be a vehicle for the inane -- a platform where potato salad recipes garner tens of thousands of dollars and Exploding Kittens are king.

Today, a cursory glance at Kickstarter can be downright disturbing, with campaigns that seem to parody the crowdfunding paradigm and products that blur the lines of logic, propriety and taste. You see some of these projects and think to yourself, “Come on, is this for real?”

Here are three of the most awesomely absurd projects making the rounds right now:

Related: Pebble Is Launching a New Smartwatch Today on Kickstarter

1. The Cool Baby

With a chilling promotional video vaguely reminiscent of a horror film, Simon Philion of Brooklyn, N.Y., is hoping backers will crave a sip from his forthcoming beverage insulator, which is shaped like a real-life baby featuring a straw protruding from its skull.

Two hundred and ninety-five backers have already pledged almost $16,000 of a $70,000 goal -- which is so high, Philion says, because he may have to use up to three different factories to manufacture the babies’ various body parts.

OK, we can’t not share the video. Judge for yourself:

Related: Pump Up Your Food Porn Game With This 3-D Photo App

2. Fart in a Jar

Billed as a “multicultural feast of flatulence,” this campaign -- which is technically a performance art project -- is vending bottled farts from 80 different countries on all seven continents. The 19-second video for the project, care of Pasadena, Calif., native Roy Stanton, consists exclusively of fart sound effects. But backers aren’t being deterred. With 11 days to go, $30,000 has already been pledged of a $10,000 goal.

Yes, people have pledged real money for bottled flatulence.

“Please note that exact fart odor and consistency may vary, even between farts from the same region,” writes Stanton, “as dietary fluctuations exist within most countries.”

Just, why?

Related: For This Cat Cafe, Crowdfunding With Kickstarter 'Was Never About the Money'

3. The Shrimp Cloud

“Sometimes you want to see shrimp so bad it hurts,” says to New York resident and Kickstarter quack Eric Dennis. “It’s a pain no person should ever endure.”

If this longing sounds familiar, Dennis is looking to quench it with a terabyte’s worth of shrimp images -- over two million shrimp, to be exact -- that can be accessed via any device over the cloud.

While Dennis estimates that hosting the shrimp on Google Drive will cost roughly $120 per year, his goal of $100 has already been bested by 110 backers who pledged $801.

What does a terabyte worth of shrimp look like? Here, this might give you an idea:

Related: Here's a Dog Collar That Lets Humans Train Man's Best Friend From Anywhere

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Crowdfunding

Beyond Kickstarter: 10 Niche Crowdfunding Platforms for Startups

Crowdfunding

5 Steps to Transform Your Idea into a Profitable Business Using Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding

How to Raise a Million Dollars on Kickstarter