My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hyperloop

Elon Musk's Hyperloop Moves Closer to Becoming Reality

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk's Hyperloop Moves Closer to Becoming Reality
Image credit: Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Inc.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

The Hyperloop, just an idea in the mind of Elon Musk two years ago, is moving closer to becoming reality.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies has signed an agreement with a developer in central California to build a five mile Hyperloop line in an area along Interstate 5.

"This is a phased process. We've done feasibility studies and now we will be able test all aspects of the Hyperloop," said Ahlborn.

The Hyperloop is the idea of Tesla Motors and Space Exploration Technologies founder Musk, who outlined a vision for transporting people at high speeds in a capsules that will be pushed through a series of tubes stretching over thousands of miles.

"This is big step," said Dirk Ahlborn, CEO of the JumpStartFund, which created Hyperloop Transportation Technologies last year. "It's time to take the Hyperloop from concept and design and build the first one."

The deal signed with developers of Quay Valley in central California calls for construction to start next year and be completed by 2019. Ahlborn estimates the five mile Hyperloop will cost about $100 million to build.

After announcing his idea, Musk said he would not fund or actively work on any projects to build the Hyperloop. Musk has since announced plans to build a Hyperloop test track in Texas. 

How will Hyperloop Transportation Technologies pay for the initial stretch?

Much of the funding will come from an IPO of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies. Ahlborn is targeting the IPO to raise at least $100 million and come to the market later this year.

"We've been contacting potential suppliers and we think this first commercial application of the Hyperloop will be successful when it is built," he said. 

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Hyperloop

Hyperloop Technologies Slapped With Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

Hyperloop

'Hyperloop' Sled Speeds Through U.S. Desert Via Electromagnets

Hyperloop

A Building Permit Was Filed for Elon Musk's Hyperloop in California