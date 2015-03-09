My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business News

Qualcomm Fined By Chinese Government For Violating Anti-Monopoly Laws

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Qualcomm Fined By Chinese Government For Violating Anti-Monopoly Laws
Image credit: Wikipedia
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 Qualcomm, best known for its 3G and 4G smartphone chips, has been fined 6.088 billion yuan (US$975 million) for reportedly violating anti-monopoly laws. The tech firm, which generates most of its profit from licensing patents for chips to other companies, is said to have bundled patents in a way that forced licensees to purchase beyond their business needs. To protect local businesses and level the playing field, China’s National Development and Reform Commission, put an end to the excessive bundling and levied a hefty fine. Qualcomm currently makes half of its $26.5 billion revenue from the Chinese market.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business News

Nedaa And Nokia Partner For A Fully Local Innovation Lab In Dubai

Business News

Emirates And Flydubai Enter Into Partnership To Strengthen Position

Business News

Saudi Arabia PIF-backed SoftBank Vision Fund Closes US$93 Billion In Funding