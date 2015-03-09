How the Color of Your Office Impacts Productivity (Infographic)

March 9, 2015 2 min read

If your office walls are painted dull gray -- the cold color of warships, concrete and cubicles -- it’s time for a makeover.

A recent University of Texas study found that bland gray, beige and white offices induced feelings of sadness and depression, especially in women. Men, on the other hand, experienced similarly gloomy feelings in purple and orange workspaces.

Similar scientific studies have shown that colors don’t just change our moods, they also profoundly impact our productivity, for better and for worse. That’s why it’s best to decorate your workplace with a vibrant medley of stimulating hues that increase output and spark creativity.

Low-wavelength colors, like restful green and calming blue -- two of the most common colors in Mother Nature’s palette -- improve efficiency and focus. They also lend an overall sense of well-being. Bottom line: If you want happier, more effective workers, green and blue are wise choices.

Red, a high-wavelength color, is active, intense and alarming at times. The passion-inspiring color, not accidentally the hue of valentines, fire extinguishers and fire trucks, increases the heart rate and blood flow upon sight. That said, if there’s something in the office you want to urgently draw employees’ eyes to, it’s best to paint it red.

Meanwhile mellow yellow, often viewed by color psychologists as the shade of optimism, is energetic and fresh. It is believed to trigger innovation and is best used in work environments where artists, writers, designers, developers and other creative professionals work.

For a vivid exploration of how some happy hues impact office productivity, check out the colorful infographic below, care of Taskworld, makers of an online task and project management platform.

From the factory floor to the cubicle, to the meeting room and beyond, here’s how you can harness the power of color to boost employee output and creativity.

Image credit: Taskworld

