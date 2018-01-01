Color

Looking to Refresh Your Logo? Pantone Just Named These 2 Shades Its 'Colors of the Year.'
Looking to Refresh Your Logo? Pantone Just Named These 2 Shades Its 'Colors of the Year.'

Right now, it's all about hues that evoke tranquility and inner peace.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
9 Ways to Create a Productive Home Office (Infographic)
9 Ways to Create a Productive Home Office (Infographic)

Without a dedicated workspace specifically geared toward work, it's too easy to slack off.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
5 Inexpensive Workspace Improvements That Boost Productivity
5 Inexpensive Workspace Improvements That Boost Productivity

Don't underestimate how much natural light, a few house plants and some fresh paint can brighten the bottom line.
Firas Kittaneh | 5 min read
7 Quick Tips for Redesigning Your Company Logo (Infographic)
7 Quick Tips for Redesigning Your Company Logo (Infographic)

Change doesn't have to be complicated. Simply tweak the old to ring in the new. Here's how.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Beauty, Utility, Ease: The 10 Commandments of User Interface Design (Infographic)
Beauty, Utility, Ease: The 10 Commandments of User Interface Design (Infographic)

Thou shalt not use serif fonts or more than three complementary colors.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
How to Design the Perfect Logo (Infographic)
How to Design the Perfect Logo (Infographic)

From striking shapes to magnetic fonts, to cunning hidden imagery and beyond, here are all of the juicy ingredients you need to cook up a high-impact logo.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
How the Color of Your Office Impacts Productivity (Infographic)
How the Color of Your Office Impacts Productivity (Infographic)

From the cubicle to the meeting room and beyond, here's how employers can harness the power of color to increase employee output and spark creativity.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
10 Questions to Ask When Designing Your Company's Logo
10 Questions to Ask When Designing Your Company's Logo

Logos are the face of your company, the harbingers of the all-important first impression. Follow these pro tips to hit your first logo out of the park.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
How Retailers Like Apple Mess With Our Senses to Boost Sales (Infographic)
How Retailers Like Apple Mess With Our Senses to Boost Sales (Infographic)

Retailers are tricky. When they play to our senses, they smell money.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
5 Questions to Ask About Color in Your Marketing Messages
5 Questions to Ask About Color in Your Marketing Messages

Color choices can make a huge difference in marketing materials. Here are some considerations to keep in mind.
Kara Alaimo | 4 min read
