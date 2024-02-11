Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Consistent and inspired content generation can be great for any brand, which means it should be something you consider when setting up your business as a whole. When you see a color out in the world that would be perfect for that logo you're designing, or for artwork that's meant to support a new social media campaign, you should be able to pluck that color right from the real world and put it in your project. Plus, you can be certain that your brand stays consistent whether in-person or digital.

This Nix Mini Sensor features more than 100,000 brand-name paint colors to match to, and it's on sale for just $69.99 (reg. $99) for a limited time. This lightweight, portable device works via Bluetooth to send its results straight to the Nix Paints or Nix Digital apps that you can download with an iOS or Android device upon purchase.

You can use it to scan the color of any surface and tell you exactly what color it is with the information you need to find it, share it, and use it. Nix identifies the color by finding a match in its plentiful database or by sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors.

The Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor is rated an average of 4.9/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star reviewer wrote, "It's absolutely fabulous at color matching for my sewing and design projects. I carry it with me because sometimes I see something in a color that I love and a photo on my phone is not as accurate."

This Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor is on sale for just $69.99 (reg. $99) for a limited time only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.