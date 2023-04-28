Get This Smart Color Sensor for Only $70 and Save Time on Home Improvement

Make color identification easy.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

By recent metrics gathered by Zippia, the home remodeling industry has grown by an average of 2.6% every year since 2018. If you want your organization to stand out, you may need tools that help you refine your practice and produce consistently excellent results. Whether you're doing touch-ups or completely re-painting a home, the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 could help you match colors to paint brands, and it's only $69.99. That's the best price online, even better than Amazon.

Skip the swatches and find out the exact color of almost any surface. So whether you're finding a match for a faded wall or identifying a paint brand that captures a client's favorite shade of green, this pocket color scanner could help you get the job done in moments.

To use the Nix color sensor, just connect it to your iOS or Android smartphone after downloading the Nix Paints and Nix Digital apps. Both are free with your purchase. Then, all you have to do is line the sensor up with the surface you want to scan and activate it. The sensor will seal out all ambient light to give a true-color scan whether you're indoors or out.

Nix can scan almost any surface, including painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, dyes, and a lot more. Once you've scanned an object, you'll get a set of best matches for paint colors, and you can even check the sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors to find your digital match.

One verified buyer writes, "In construction these days, you have to be versatile. Painting has been something I',m able to do, matching paint is not my strong point. The Nix Mini was easy to set up, easy to use, and spot on with a match. Makes me look like a real paint pro."

Become a color-matching pro. Get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 on sale for $69.99 (reg. $99).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Home Improvement Lifestyle Color

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A New Weight-Loss Drug Could Be a Complete Game Changer. 'Psychologically, You Don't Want to Eat.'

Mounjaro, a diabetes drug used to treat obesity, is forecast to make $50 billion in sales annually.

By Jonathan Small

By Amanda Breen

Side Hustle

Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle

Quitting your day job doesn't mean you can't have an additional — and extremely lucrative — income stream.

By Amanda Breen

Starting a Business

Successful Entrepreneurs Flirt With Their Jobs. Here's What I Mean.

After a successful academic run and corporate career, I left to pursue entrepreneurship — and I learned that you have to flirt with your job to be successful. But what does that even mean? Here's my explanation.

By Ahmad Karnama

Starting a Business

His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives

Jonathan Berent's fascination with EEG earbuds took him from a sales director job at Google, to "firestarter" at the storied moonshot factory, to spinning out his own startup. The journey has been full of surprises.

By Frances Dodds

Thought Leaders

3 Must-Read Takeaways From a Conversation With Eventbrite Founder Julia Hartz

The CEO of Eventbrite started working in television production before co-founding the event management platform in 2006.

By Robert Tuchman