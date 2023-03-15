Grab a Special Deal on This Essential for Creative Entrepreneurs

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Creative people find inspiration everywhere they go. Creative entrepreneurs know how to turn that inspiration into innovative, money-making ideas. Whether you're thinking about a spring refresh or you want to start a cool new product line, color plays an important role. And, unfortunately, the naked eye just isn't cut out to understand color the way the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 can.

The portable, sophisticated Nix Mini is made specifically for people who find inspiration everywhere. Whenever you see a color out in the world that speaks to you, just take out the Nix Mini, pair it with the Nix Digital app, and scan. Nix blocks out all ambient light and provides its own calibrated light source for accurate readings, whether you're scanning paint, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, or virtually any other material. It sends the scan via Bluetooth to the app, where it instantly matches to more than 100,000 brand name paint colors from brands like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, and Sherwin Williams, or to sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. That way, you'll know exactly how to reproduce the color later.

In the app, you can use Photoshop's eyedropper tool, save and organize your favorite color palettes, and share colors with customers, colleagues, and friends via social media or email. With your purchase, you'll also get lifetime access to both the Nix Paints and Nix Digital apps. Whether you're a design pro, a photographer, or a product manager, you'll find the right inspiration with Nix.

It boasts 5/5 stars online. And Mashable writes, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism."

Get creative no matter where you are. You can get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for the special price of just $59 ($99).

Prices subject to change.