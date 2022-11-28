This Clever, Color-Matching Tool is Down to $55 for Cyber Monday

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Usually, most people prefer to work on big home improvement projects in the spring, but that doesn't mean you can't get to work in winter. Especially when Cyber Monday has deals on products like the Nix Mini Color Sensor. The perfect assist for entrepreneurs looking to fix up a home office or designers who are always looking for inspiration, the Nix Mini 2 is one of our most popular deals, and it's available for a special, limited-time price drop now through November 30.

Nix

This portable, sleek, tech-savvy color matcher is engineered for people who find inspiration everywhere. Carry it in your pocket and when you see a color in the world that you like, just put the Nix Mini 2 up to it, scan, and discover what it is. Nix can instantly match scans to more than 100,000 brand-name paint colors from Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams, as well as to sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. It works on any material of service from painted walls and vinyl to leather, plastic, and more. Because it blocks out all ambient light and provides its own calibrated light source, the Nix Mini 2 always gets accurate readings.

With the Nix Digital app, you can use Photoshop's eyedropper tool in real life, save and organize your favorite colors for future reference, share colors with customers and colleagues, and much more. It's the ultimate tool for DIYers with a vision.

Customers are loving it. Verified buyer Scott says, "The NIX Mini Color Sensor V2 is very accurate and easy to use. The apps and color libraries loaded quickly, and were easily accessible. Would highly recommend."

One of our most popular deals, the Nix Mini Color Sensor is on sale for Cyber Monday for just $55. That's a big drop from the typical $99 price tag. But act fast because this deal ends on Wednesday, November 30!

Prices subject to change.