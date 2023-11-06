Save $40 on This Top DIY Tool Through November 9 Get the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor for just $60.

Being an entrepreneur is all about being able to make good, informed decisions and stand by them. It's certainly true in business, but it's also true in design. And if you're managing a design project, either for a client or for an office renovation, you need the right tools for the job. That's where the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor comes in.

During our ramp-up to Black Friday, you can get this clever device that Mashable calls "an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism" for $40 off its regular price.

The Nix Mini 2 allows you to find inspiration in everyday life and capture it immediately. Made with a high-resolution sensor, just press the Nix up against practically any surface, and its precise processing will match the surface color to 100,000 brand-name paint colors or sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors instantly. Using the Nix Paints app, you'll be able to save your favorite colors and tap into them later when you're working on design projects.

The processor is supported by a highly calibrated LED that provides its own light source for consistent, accurate scans no matter the light condition outside. It works on painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, dyes, and many other surfaces, making it perfect for design pros, photographers, DIYers, or anyone else who works with color.

Find out why the Nix has been praised by Mashable and CNET. Pick one up for yourself or that artistic family member on your shopping list.

Now through November 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor for just $59.97 (reg. $99).

Prices subject to change.
