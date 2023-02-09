This Discounted Color Scanner Could Help You Maintain a Professional Look

Maintain the professional appearance of your business with the Nix Color Sensor.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Customer experience is essential to gaining and retaining an active customer base. And a whopping 86% of consumers say they would leave a brand after as little as two bad experiences. Even something as simple as a shabby look to your in-person business could influence your customer experience, but you could DIY your own upkeep to save money. Whether it's fading paint or graffiti on the wall, a Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 could help you keep up your business's professional appearance, and you can get one for $59.

Paint may fade, but Nix can scan almost any surface and compare the color to 100,000 brand names of paint. Whether you're scanning the walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, or dye, this pocket scanner can tell you what color you're looking at. It even gives you the HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. Plus, creating digital marketing assets based on real-world objects may be easier if you can identify the exact colors you need.

Painters can identify the exact shade of a client's faded wall. Fashion retailers could use it for color-matching outfits, and auto technicians could double-check a paint repair before making an expensive mistake on a car. Graphic designers might use Nix to sample colors from real life or check that their prints are the same color as the digital versions. Finally, real estate agents could use it to identify a paint color and cover minor blemishes.

Nix has five out of five stars online, with one reviewer writing, "Very effective - tested on known painted interior wall. And the app is very easy to use."

Get a Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 on sale for just $59 (reg. $99).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Technology Branding Design Color

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Ultra-Luxury' Real Estate Influencer Busted for Stealing $381,000 in COVID Relief Funds — To Fund Her Lavish Lifestyle

Daniela Rendon, 31, allegedly used fraudulently obtained money to lease a 2021 Bentley, rent a luxury apartment, and pay for cosmetic surgery.

By Jonathan Small

Money & Finance

What Is a Trust Fund and How Do They Work?

Interested in setting up a trust fund? Read on for more on what a trust fund is, how they work, how to set one up and more.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Starting a Business

5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Founding My Own Company

It's nearly impossible to know everything before starting a company, but here are five essentials I wish I knew before founding my own.

By Cyrus Claffey

Business Ideas

How to Make Thousands of Dollars on the Side As a Virtual Assistant

Apply your skills and experience to create a lucrative virtual assistant side hustle or full-time business.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Ben Angel

Business News

4.9 Million Bottles of Fabuloso Cleaner Recalled Over Contamination Concerns

Manufacturer Colgate-Palmolive said the recalled units could contain bacteria dangerous to the immunocompromised.

By Steve Huff