Kick Your Creative Projects into Gear with a Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor for $59.97

The holiday shopping season is upon us, and for any entrepreneurs with designers or visually inspired people in their lives, this is a deal really worth checking out. Through December 17 only, you can get this Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor on sale for just $59.97 (reg. $99). Make sure to order it by December 14 for on-time holiday delivery.

Designers and artists love this color sensor because when they see something they like in the world, they can use it to instantly scan and match that color to any of over 100,000 brand-name paint colors, as well as with sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. It's a lightweight tool that's easy to carry around, and it has Bluetooth capabilities that make its reach even more impressive.

Rated 4.9/5 stars by verified purchasers, this color-matching sensor also comes with a solid and durable build, as well as free lifetime access to the Nix Paints and Nix Digital Android and iOS apps. In addition to being relied upon for accurate readings, you get lifetime access to these apps, which means that whoever is using the sensor can organize and save colors to use on projects at a later time — all while accessing a wealth of features to aid in creation and organization.

Don't miss your chance to secure this attractive and unique gift during this holiday shopping season. This exclusive price will not last long.

Get this Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor on sale for just $59.97 (reg. $99) through December 17 only — and make sure to order it by December 14 to ensure delivery in time for the holidays.

