SXSW

SXSW Declared a Drone-Free Zone

Entrepreneur Staff
We know you love your drone. We know you two are inseparable. But please don’t bring your drone to SXSW.

In a press statement this week, the organizers behind the Austin, Texas-based conference set out a no-drones policy, citing a city ordinance. The group stressed concerns for safety should “airwaves and/or frequency spectrums generally used in the remote control of drones are too congested during the SXSW event to ensure operation safe from interference.”

Related: Beyond Comfy Shoes and Extra Chargers: The Advanced Guide to Surviving SXSW

According to the statement, drones flown in crowded or public areas could be seized, with the owners subject to fines or arrest. Drones flown with certain safety measures in mind, such as tethering to the ground, can still be flown at the festival, such as during the annual trade show.

What this means, of course, is that there’s one less place you and your drone can go together, including national parks, Coachella, Spring Training in Arizona, the Super Bowl and the Idaho Falls Nuclear Training Facility.

This will make special trips together more difficult. Maybe wait to tell your drone.

Related: Phone Low on Battery? At SXSW, You Can Have a Dog Bring You a Charger.

 

