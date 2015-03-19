My Queue

User Experience

Conceptual Development: Sony Makes User Experience A Priority

Conceptual Development: Sony Makes User Experience A Priority
Image credit: Sony
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony launched its UAE flagship boutique to feature its newest high definition audio products and give customers an unparalleled shopping experience. The new concept store features a wide-open storefront rendering unobstructed views of five distinct product zones for gaming, mobility, digital imaging, home entertainment and high definition audio.

Intended to engage shoppers who prefer to ‘try it, before you buy it,’ the new Sony outlet is located in The Dubai Mall. Installations include areas set up to get your game on with PlayStation or photograph scaled-down models of the Burj Khalifa; choosey fans, you can now pick your products and make purchases with confidence.

