My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Problem Solving

A Simple Solution to Taking Things Personally and Overreacting

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Co-Founder of inventRight; Author of One Simple Idea Series
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

My business is almost always on my mind. It’s the first thing I think about when I wake up in the morning and the last thing I think about before I fall asleep. That’s because I care about it deeply. I’m fine with that -- more than fine, actually. I love what I do. I wouldn’t have gone into business for myself if I hadn’t wanted to be immersed in my work. And early on, I discovered a simple truth: If I worked harder than anyone else, I was bound to get ahead.

There is no doubt in my mind that my dedication has led me to become successful. But it also used to cause me to frequently overreact. My emotions were so tightly wound, it felt like a challenge not to.

Related: How to Solve a Problem In 3 Steps -- Define It, Redefine It, Repeat

How could that have happened? I would wonder. Who was responsible? Sometimes I made rash decisions. Ultimately, I realized that getting upset was damaging my professional relationships and keeping my business from moving forward. I was letting every little issue that came my way completely derail me. To put it simply, I was taking things too personally. That’s no way to run a business.

To be a more effective leader, I needed to learn how to manage my immediate reactions, not give in to them. I needed to focus on my vision, not petty everyday trials and tribulations. Thankfully, I recently stumbled upon a new way of thinking about things that is helping me gain some much-needed perspective. Like most great ideas, it is simple and straightforward.

These days, when a conflict arises, before I do anything else, I ask myself, “Is this a small problem or a big problem?” The answer is almost always that it is a small problem. When one of my team members comes to me with an issue, I ask him or her the same question.

Related: In the Entrepreneur's Mind, Problems Are Only Hurdles in Front of Goals

There are a lot of benefits to looking at potential sources of tension this way. For one, doing so helps me focus on what matters -- which is not how I feel, but how the issue is going to affect my business. Does it really warrant a whole ordeal? The answer is probably not.

The truth is that most problems are very easily fixed! They are even more quickly fixed when I haven’t wasted any time raising my voice to discuss my frustrations. I want my team to feel comfortable being upfront with me, not wary. I don’t want to risk letting any problem fester. 

Problems that are truly capable of affecting the long-term success of your business are more likely to lurk beneath the surface. You may not even be aware of them. Addressing big problems requires strategy and a lot of thought. If you’re letting yourself get worked up about minor conflicts, you’ll be less able to notice one taking hold -- and therefore less able to root it out.

Caring less isn’t really an option for me. If I’m being frank, I don’t even think that being a workaholic is an inherently bad thing. But there are consequences. Make sure that your passion and enthusiasm are being put to good use -- and not simply turning into an obsession about things that don’t really matter.

Related: 6 Skills Remarkable Leaders Execute Better

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Steven Pinker, Author of Bill Gates's Favorite Book, Says Entrepreneurs Should Trust Stats, Not Their Intuition

Ready For Anything

What Smart Entrepreneurs Know About Problem-Solving

Problem Solving

How This Entrepreneur Saved a Damaged Brand (Remember About.com?)