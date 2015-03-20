My Queue

Project Grow

What Pushes People to Bring Their Dreams to Life?

Guest Writer
Speaker and Maximum Performance Strategist. CEO of Matt Mayberry Enterprises
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The world is full of dreamers. But what the world needs more of is dreamers who decide once and for all that “dreaming” isn’t all they will be doing. Great dreams need to be followed by massive action, which also needs to follow enormous faith.

Why is it that everyone has some big and amazing dream but so few actually make their dream a reality? The answer to that question is what has driven me for well over a decade, even when I was an athlete. How can someone with limited resources, no college education and little talent go on to change the world?

Those who live their dream and those who die with their dream still inside of them are not much different from one another. The fact of the matter is that we are all special. We all have talents, abilities and gifts that are unique and special to us individually. The one difference that does separate the two and ultimately serves as the deciding factor is the ability to do whatever it takes.

Don’t let indecisiveness, the fear of failure and the fear of what others may think prevent you from taking action and get moving on making your dream a reality. Those ingredients are the recipe for heading to your grave with your dream still inside of you. Your ability to dream and then act on your dream is a gift that needs to be utilized fully.

And just when you do decide to take massive action, don’t be thrown off guard when challenges knock on your door. The bigger the dream, the bigger the challenges. Things will never be perfect. Expect that. However, don’t let what happens outside of you dictate and control what happens within you.

Decide right this moment to do whatever it takes. Through blood, sweat and tears, you will fight for your dream. Recite over and over again that you were put here to win. Develop an inner dialogue to help keep you in the game and thrive no matter what comes your way. Your relentless pursuit to make your dream a reality will most certainly pay off.

Are you willing to do whatever it takes?

