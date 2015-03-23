Inspiration

5 Inspiring Quotes From 19th Century Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Inspiring Quotes From 19th Century Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Kilnburn
The Statue of Andrew Carnegie in his home town of Dunfermline
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
3 min read

Oil. Steel. Greed. Monopolies. Capitalism.

This was business in late 19th century America. 

When you think of the great Gilded Age of business, big-name industrialists like Carnegie and Rockefeller probably come to mind. Indeed, these entrepreneurs became business magnates, forever changing entire industries -- for better or for worse -- while building their individual empires.  

Of course, there were other notable names in business at the time -- Andrew Jackson Beard, an African-American slave turned successful inventor; women's health pioneer Lydia Pinkham, who founded the Lydia E. Pinkham Medicine Company and created the popular Pinkham's Vegetable Compound -- just to name a couple. But it was the legendary tycoons who awed and inspired (and eventually drew criticism and ire).

Related: 50 Books That Transformed My Business and My Life

While the century ended with the beginning of national anti-trust regulation, the entrepreneurs behind the mega companies laid groundwork for business owners to come.

Here are five inspirational business quotes collected from some of the biggest names in 19th century business in the U.S.:

1. Aim high

Andrew Carnegie

Andrew Carnegie
Image credit: Library of Congress

"Be king in your dreams. Make your vow that you will reach that position, with untarnished reputation, and make no other vow to distract your attention." 

-- Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919), founder of U.S. Steel Corporation and philanthropist

2. Blaze new trails

John D. Rockefeller

John D. Rockefeller
Image credit: The Rockefeller Archive Center

"If you want to succeed you should strike out on new paths, rather than travel the worn paths of accepted success." 

-- John D. Rockefeller (1839–1937), co-founder of the Standard Oil Company

Related: Inspiring Quotes to Help You Get Through Your Work Day

3. Relish the creative process

Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla
Image credit: Napoleon Sarony

"I do not think there is any thrill that can go through the human heart like that felt by the inventor as he sees some creation of the brain unfolding to success... such emotions make a man forget food, sleep, friends, love, everything." 
-- Nikola Tesla (1856–1943), inventor, electrical engineer, mechanical engineer and futurist  

4. Never give up

Thomas Edison

Thomas Edison
Image credit: Library of Congress

"Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time."
-- Thomas Edison (1847-1931), inventor, founder of Edison General Electric and the Edison Illuminating Company, among others 

5. Don't forget to give back

Cornelius Vanderbilt

Cornelius Vanderbilt
Image credit: Library of Congress

"I have always served the public to the best of my ability. Why? Because, like every other man, it is to my interest to do so."
-- Cornelius Vanderbilt (1794–1877), railroad and shipping tycoon

Related: 10 Inspiring Quotes from Women Tech Leaders

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Inspiration

Attempting the Impossible? Take These 3 Lessons From the Apollo Moon Landing

Inspiration

This Hilarious Video Takes on Everything Awful About Open-Office Floor Plans

Small Business Heroes

33 Inspiring Quotes About Achieving Your Dreams as an Entrepreneur