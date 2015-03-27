My Queue

Technology

The Game Changer: OPPO Releases Smartphone With Rotating Camera

The Game Changer: OPPO Releases Smartphone With Rotating Camera
Image credit: OPPO
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global technology firm, OPPO, is the first to release a smartphone with a rotating camera. The N3, a refreshed version of its predecessor, boasts a 16MP camera that can take high resolution images and rotate 206 degrees- for selfies, of course. In a marketplace dominated by smartphones offering two cameras, one rear and the other front-facing, the N3 is truly changing the game by offering a single camera that moves to find its subject. You can control the motorized camera in three ways including o-click, gestures and touch.

While the innovative design of the N3 starts with the camera, it doesn’t stop there. It also features secure Touch Access which responds to wet or gloved hands allowing for a higher recognition rate. N3 has 2GB RAM, a 5.5 inch screen made of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and is powered by the Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor.

