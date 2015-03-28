10 Fitness Apps for Healthier Living (Infographic)
One of the bigger app booms has revolved around the shift towards healthier living- and that includes working out. This infographic by Supplement Mart lists a few with some outstanding features, and even tells you which platforms the fitness apps are made for. Joggers especially will find a few lesser-known apps on this list to track and motivate their progress. Hit download and head to the gym!