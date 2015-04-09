My Queue

Technology

This Ain't No Throwback: Lenovo Moves Forward

Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lenovo introduced its first camera and smartphone crossover, the VIBE Shot, outfitted with a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 32GB of onboard storage and a micro SD slot expandable up to 128GB. Its sleek, lightweight body features a 16 megapixel rear camera with infrared autofocus and a six-piece modular lens.

Image credit: Lenovo

Designed with a large display and a physical shutter button that makes the phone feel more like a camera, the VIBE Shot channels the look and feel of early compact cameras. It may look like a throwback, but the VIBE Shot is among the ranks of new and novel gadgets introduced at Mobile World Congress 2015.

Image credit: Lenovo

