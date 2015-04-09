This Ain't No Throwback: Lenovo Moves Forward
Lenovo introduced its first camera and smartphone crossover, the VIBE Shot, outfitted with a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 32GB of onboard storage and a micro SD slot expandable up to 128GB. Its sleek, lightweight body features a 16 megapixel rear camera with infrared autofocus and a six-piece modular lens.
Designed with a large display and a physical shutter button that makes the phone feel more like a camera, the VIBE Shot channels the look and feel of early compact cameras. It may look like a throwback, but the VIBE Shot is among the ranks of new and novel gadgets introduced at Mobile World Congress 2015.