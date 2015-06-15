3 Truths Wise Entrepreneurs Learned the Hard Way

June 15, 2015 4 min read

Whenever we encounter the story of a successful entrepreneur, we wonder how they got to where they are. Success -- whatever success means to you -- isn't a mystery. Success, also, isn't something we have to be skeptical towards.

Maybe it's society's conditioning, or maybe it's negative experiences in our past, but many entrepreneurs are skeptical of what is possible in their business. When you are doubtful of success, you can't get to a place in your mind that allows you to take the necessary action. You have a defeated mindset that will keep you stuck.

Wise entrepreneurs aren't skeptical because they have learned these three truths through hard work and unwavering focus. They have mastered the "basics" and have a long-term vision for their business. Here is what they know, but don't talk about.

1. You can't wait for permission.

When it comes to any big change in life, too often we wait for permission. We wait for validation or an influencer to tell us it's OK to do what we want to do. We do the same thing with important decisions in our business. We wait for circumstances that may never fall into place. If you wait for permission, your business will not grow.

Wise entrepreneurs realize no one will ever give them permission. They understand if their business is going to be successful, they are the ones that have to do something about it. They have to take action without waiting for all the stars to align.

2. You should set trends, not follow them.

It's an easier path to copy a successful entrepreneur. You see it works for them and figure you can get the same results if you do what they do. Everywhere you look, especially in the online world, you'll see carbon copies of successful entrepreneurs.

Wise entrepreneurs don't want to be like every other business owners. They don't accept commonly spouted advice as "law." They don't want their business to be the clone of someone else. They look for new and original ways to reach their present and potential customers.

Wise entrepreneurs model success, they don't copy it. They see what works and how they can add their unique spin. In a world full of the same, people are looking for what stands out.

3. Saying 'no' frees you.

By nature, we are people pleasers. We want to say 'yes' to requests, especially if we think they'll help our business. We say "yes" to requests and end up working for free, or worse, wasting our time on things that don't help our business.

When I started my business, I coached 127 hours for free. I was told free coaching would lead to testimonials and eventually, business. It didn't. After all that time, I learned that people don't respect what they get for free. When money is spent, they have skin in the game and take action.

Wise entrepreneurs are more likely to say 'no' before they would think about saying "yes." They value their time and realize it's the most precious part of their business. In saying "no,'' they leave room for the things they care about and will benefit their business.

Before you say "yes" to anything, evaluate how it fits into your plans and life. Time is the one thing we'll never get back, so it should be spent wisely.

You can build a business and life you love without waiting for permission and following traditional advice. Learn to value your time and say "no'' when you have to. In the last three years, my online business has grown from side-income to a six-figure a year business that supports our family living in Maui, Hawaii.

Life is short and time is the one thing we'll never get back. Treat your time accordingly, especially in your business. Learn these three truths and take action on the kind of life and business you want to have.

