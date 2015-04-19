My Queue

Smartwatches

Watch Out: Huawei Takes On Tradition

Watch Out: Huawei Takes On Tradition
Image credit: Huawei
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Huawei Watch, launched at Mobile World Conference 2015, might be the answer for tech fans who prefer a classic look. Despite having features that extend to any smartphone running Android 4.3 or higher to your wrist, the timeless circular design actually looks like a traditional watch.

Image credit: Huawei

The body boasts sapphire crystal elements and coldforged stainless steel similar to finishes commonly found on contemporary watches, but 40 customizable faces allow tech-savvy wearers to make a personal style statement.

Image credit: Huawei

Powered by Android Wear, the smartwatch has a range of health tracking features and enables the wearer to easily receive SMS, email, calendar, app and phone call notifications. Inclusive of a touch-sensitive lens cap that works with wet or gloved hands, and a 400 x 400 pixel display in 286 ppi, this new wearable is one to watch.

