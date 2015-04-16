My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

YouTube

This 8-Year-Old Girl Makes $127,000 a Month Baking Sweets on YouTube

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This 8-Year-Old Girl Makes $127,000 a Month Baking Sweets on YouTube
Image credit: CharlisCraftyKitchen | Youtube
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider
 YouTube stars are becoming more and more like Hollywood celebrities, with hordes of screaming fans and generous incomes. 

 

But it turns out that they may be making even more money than you think.  

AdAge recently published a ranking of the top YouTube stars according to their estimated monthly earnings.

The data was compiled by Outrigger Media, who focused on the top-earning channels in two genres: beauty and style, and food and cooking. 

The top earner in the food and cooking genre is a channel called CharlisCraftyKitchen, which features videos of an 8-year-old named Charli sharing baking tips.

According to Outrigger's estimates, Charli's channel generates an average of $127,777 in ad revenue per month. That's taking into account YouTube's cut of revenue. The channel gets an average of 29 million views each month — in March, it had 29,133,270. 

Charli began making her videos in 2012, when she was 6. Her 5-year-old sister, Ashlee, also plays a role as chief taste tester. The girls have made tutorials for everything from Minnie Mouse Oreo pops to jello popsicles inspired by "Frozen."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

YouTube

9 Ways Brands Can Explode Their Sales With YouTube

YouTube

YouTube Kills 400 Channels For Hosting Pedophilic Comments

YouTube

Impersonation Is Great If You're Alec Baldwin, Not So Much If You're a YouTube Scammer