My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple Watch

Watch Apple's Three New Smartwatch Ads

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Watch Apple's Three New Smartwatch Ads
Image credit: Apple
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

After months of waiting, Apple's debut smartwatch is finally here. The Cupertino company has eschewed its usual bombastic launches in favour of a pre-order system that has produced excellent sales, but also widespread confusion among customers about the availability of the device.

Retail chief Angela Ahrendts acknowledged in a leaked video that staff have been "bombarded with questions" by customers as to when and where the device is actually on sale. The answer? Right now — but only online, with no official Apple Stores keeping the Watch in stock for the foreseeable future.

To mark today's launch, Apple has released three new adverts, highlighting the various ways the Apple Watch can be used by ordinary people. The ads, which we first saw on The Verge, are called "Rise," "Up," and "Us."

Rise looks at people starting their day aided by the Apple smartwatch — using it as an alarm, talking to one another, checking in to their flights, taking directions and phone calls, and of course, using it as a watch. It highlights little functionality that a customer wouldn't get on their iPhone, but presents it in a more accessible fashion.

"Up" puts the focus on its health features. We see people using timers for exercise, listening to music, and the device's health-tracking and target-setting functionality.

Also included is its "time to stand" feature that encourages the user to stand up after a period inactivity. Apple CEO Tim Cook has described sitting as the "new cancer," and according to Wired, it is now common to see Apple employees randomly standing up in meetings because their Watch told them to.

The last advert, "Us," looks closely at the human aspect of the Apple Watch and how it can help people keep in touch. Apple unveiled the Apple Watch as its "most personal device ever," and the ad explores this angle — showing off its ability to share doodles, 3D emojis and your heartbeat, as well as its uses for messaging, payments and unlocking hotel rooms.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

The Biggest New Features From Apple Announced at WWDC 2018

Technology

20 Apple Watch Tips to Help You Work and Play Better

Apple

All the Updates From Apple WWDC 2017