Uber Has Confidentially Filed to Go Public
Uber

Uber Has Confidentially Filed to Go Public

Uber has confidentially filed paperwork to hold its long-awaited IPO next year, reports the Wall Street Journal.
2 min read
Elon Musk Confirms He Was at an Alleged Silicon Valley 'Sex Party' Until 1 a.m. -- But He Says He Thought it Was a Costume Party and Left Early
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Confirms He Was at an Alleged Silicon Valley 'Sex Party' Until 1 a.m. -- But He Says He Thought it Was a Costume Party and Left Early

His representative said he spent his time there talking about 'technology and building companies.'
4 min read
Someone in 2010 Bought 2 Pizzas With 10,000 Bitcoins -- Which Today Would Be Worth $20 Million
Bitcoin

Someone in 2010 Bought 2 Pizzas With 10,000 Bitcoins -- Which Today Would Be Worth $20 Million

Bitcoin is going nuclear.
3 min read
Twitter Shareholders Will Vote on Turning the Company Into a Cooperative Owned by its Users
Twitter

Twitter Shareholders Will Vote on Turning the Company Into a Cooperative Owned by its Users

On May 22, Twitter shareholders will vote on whether to investigate a radical proposal: Turning the social network into a cooperative owned by its users.
5 min read
The Maker of an Internet-Connected Garage Door Disabled a Customer's Device Over a Bad Review
Bad Reviews

The Maker of an Internet-Connected Garage Door Disabled a Customer's Device Over a Bad Review

'I'm sorry Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that.'
4 min read
A Fired Snapchat Employee Claims the Company Lied to Investors Ahead of Its IPO
Snapchat

A Fired Snapchat Employee Claims the Company Lied to Investors Ahead of Its IPO

A lawsuit alleges that the company has been "falsely misrepresenting" itself.
3 min read
Apple Has Taken Its Online Store Offline Ahead of Its Massive MacBook Launch Event Today
Apple

Apple Has Taken Its Online Store Offline Ahead of Its Massive MacBook Launch Event Today

Visitors to the website who try to buy something are greeted with a GIF telling them only that the company has 'got something special in store for you,' in multiple languages.
1 min read
A Handful of Apple Employees Leaked Some Emails About Alleged Sexism Inside the Company
Apple

A Handful of Apple Employees Leaked Some Emails About Alleged Sexism Inside the Company

'White male privilege runs unchecked,' one woman said in an email. 'The worst part is, you don't know who to trust and who you can reach out to without continued harassment and retaliation.'
4 min read
Yahoo Bids May Be Coming in Way Lower Than Expected
Yahoo!

Yahoo Bids May Be Coming in Way Lower Than Expected

Bidders include frontrunner Verizon, inventor Dan Gilbert (backed by Warren Buffett), TPG, and a consortium that includes Bain Capital and former Yahoo CEO Ross Levinsohn.
2 min read
Etsy Made Its First Profit as a Public Company -- and the Market Loves It
Etsy

Etsy Made Its First Profit as a Public Company -- and the Market Loves It

Its stock soared as much a 12 percent in after-hours trading.
2 min read
Facebook Is Making a Change That Will Cut Down on the Clickbait in Your Newsfeed
Facebook

Facebook Is Making a Change That Will Cut Down on the Clickbait in Your Newsfeed

The social network is tweaking the algorithm it uses to determine what posts and articles to show you to take into account the 'time spent viewing' an article as an indicator of quality.
2 min read
People Are Horrified That Facebook's Hidden Inbox Is Hiding Incredibly Important Messages
Facebook

People Are Horrified That Facebook's Hidden Inbox Is Hiding Incredibly Important Messages

Users are complaining about not seeing messages from since-deceased family members, people reaching out to help them, and even people contacting them to let them know their friends have died.
7 min read
The Creator of Android May Launch New Smartphone Company
Smartphones

The Creator of Android May Launch New Smartphone Company

Andy Rubin is considering a return to the mobile game.
2 min read
Student Loses Facebook Internship After Highlighting Major Privacy Flaw in Messenger
Facebook

Student Loses Facebook Internship After Highlighting Major Privacy Flaw in Messenger

Aran Khanna's Marauder's Map plugin showed the location of Facebook Messenger users, accurate to within a meter.
4 min read
Watch Apple's Three New Smartwatch Ads
Apple Watch

Watch Apple's Three New Smartwatch Ads

After months of waiting, Apple's debut smartwatch is finally here. And the company has three new videos to tempt you with.
2 min read
