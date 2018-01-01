Uber
Uber Has Confidentially Filed to Go Public
Uber has confidentially filed paperwork to hold its long-awaited IPO next year, reports the Wall Street Journal.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Confirms He Was at an Alleged Silicon Valley 'Sex Party' Until 1 a.m. -- But He Says He Thought it Was a Costume Party and Left Early
His representative said he spent his time there talking about 'technology and building companies.'
Bitcoin
Someone in 2010 Bought 2 Pizzas With 10,000 Bitcoins -- Which Today Would Be Worth $20 Million
Bitcoin is going nuclear.
Twitter Shareholders Will Vote on Turning the Company Into a Cooperative Owned by its Users
On May 22, Twitter shareholders will vote on whether to investigate a radical proposal: Turning the social network into a cooperative owned by its users.
Bad Reviews
The Maker of an Internet-Connected Garage Door Disabled a Customer's Device Over a Bad Review
'I'm sorry Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that.'
Snapchat
A Fired Snapchat Employee Claims the Company Lied to Investors Ahead of Its IPO
A lawsuit alleges that the company has been "falsely misrepresenting" itself.
Apple
Apple Has Taken Its Online Store Offline Ahead of Its Massive MacBook Launch Event Today
Visitors to the website who try to buy something are greeted with a GIF telling them only that the company has 'got something special in store for you,' in multiple languages.
Apple
A Handful of Apple Employees Leaked Some Emails About Alleged Sexism Inside the Company
'White male privilege runs unchecked,' one woman said in an email. 'The worst part is, you don't know who to trust and who you can reach out to without continued harassment and retaliation.'
Yahoo!
Yahoo Bids May Be Coming in Way Lower Than Expected
Bidders include frontrunner Verizon, inventor Dan Gilbert (backed by Warren Buffett), TPG, and a consortium that includes Bain Capital and former Yahoo CEO Ross Levinsohn.
Etsy
Etsy Made Its First Profit as a Public Company -- and the Market Loves It
Its stock soared as much a 12 percent in after-hours trading.
Facebook Is Making a Change That Will Cut Down on the Clickbait in Your Newsfeed
The social network is tweaking the algorithm it uses to determine what posts and articles to show you to take into account the 'time spent viewing' an article as an indicator of quality.
People Are Horrified That Facebook's Hidden Inbox Is Hiding Incredibly Important Messages
Users are complaining about not seeing messages from since-deceased family members, people reaching out to help them, and even people contacting them to let them know their friends have died.
Smartphones
The Creator of Android May Launch New Smartphone Company
Andy Rubin is considering a return to the mobile game.
Student Loses Facebook Internship After Highlighting Major Privacy Flaw in Messenger
Aran Khanna's Marauder's Map plugin showed the location of Facebook Messenger users, accurate to within a meter.
Apple Watch
Watch Apple's Three New Smartwatch Ads
After months of waiting, Apple's debut smartwatch is finally here. And the company has three new videos to tempt you with.