My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Branding

Abercrombie & Fitch to Ditch Sleazy Hot Clerk Policy and Trademark Sexy Abs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

Hot and young. These are two of the tamer adjectives that spring to mind when we think of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s hypersexual brand aesthetic. But slinky descriptors like these might not stick, not if the retailer’s new top brass have their way.

Last week, the New Albany, Ohio-based casual wear company turned over what its framing as a more conservative, more chaste leaf, announcing that its ditching the jaw-dropping sexualized photos plastered all over its stores, shopping bags and gift cards. Also, it will no longer hire store associates “based on body type or physical attractiveness,” reports the Associated Press.

The 123-year-old company, which also operates sister brands Hollister Co. and Abercrombie Kids, said that it will now call store employees “brand representatives,” rather than “models.” On top of no longer hiring strictly eye candy-level clerks, Abercrombie will now allow store associates to sport something really racy -- eyeliner.

Related: Abercrombie & Fitch: Bad Business or Smart Targeting?

‘‘Abercrombie & Fitch will recruit and hire the best associates whose focus will be on offering our customers an excellent in-store experience,’’ a letter distributed last week to the company’s regional and district managers read. ‘‘We will not tolerate discrimination based on body type or physical attractiveness and will not tolerate discrimination in hiring based on any category protected under the law.’’

The sweeping image, dress code and hiring practice cleanup is being spearheaded by two newcomers to the troubled retailer: Fran Horowitz, president of Hollister, and Christos Angelides, president of Abercrombie & Fitch. The much-ballyhooed reform comes on the heels of sluggish sales, racism and discrimination lawsuits, a detour from logo-littered merchandise and, most notably, the abrupt resignation of former CEO Mike Jeffries. During his reign of more than two decades, the polarizing retail veteran twisted what was long a wholesome sporting-goods chain into a pretty darn horned-up, basically soft-core caricature of youth culture. He famously declared that he wanted Abercrombie to “sizzle with sex” and it sure did, all the way down to there.

Related: The Scent in Abercrombie Stores Is Giving Shoppers Serious Anxiety

Well, not anymore. Maybe. Abercrombie may say its doing away with sexy beefcake abs, but flashes of tight, sunkissed tummies like these are still heating up its official Twitter feed. Judge for yourself.

Er, just one more.

Related: American Eagle, Aeropostale Abandon Logos as They Look for Edge

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Branding

LinkedIn's New Reactions Will Help Your Social Strategy

Branding

This Entrepreneur Says He Spends as Much as $200K a Month on Building His Brand

Branding

How Brands Can Work With Festival Sponsorship