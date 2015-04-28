From Rides to Eats, Uber Launches New Food-Delivery Service

April 28, 2015 2 min read

Uber is the Goliath that has been blanketing the earth with its goal to be your ride everywhere at all times. Now it wants to bring you your lunch, too. Not only that, but it says your food will arrive in just 10 minutes.

The San Francisco tech giant, which has been valued at $40 billion, launched a program in New York City and Chicago today that allows users to request a meal be brought to them from a local restaurant. The program, called UberEATS, was piloted in Los Angeles and Barcelona and will continue to operate in those cities. In Los Angeles, the pilot program was called UberFRESH.





In cities where the service is offered, a Uber customer will have the option to toggle over to “EATS” in the app. Drop the pin on your location, hit “View Menu” and you will see what sort of options are available for delivery. Menus rotate every day, according to a blog post from Uber announcing the news.

Lunch options -- which are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- go for between $9 and $15. There is a delivery fee of $4, regardless of how many lunches you order at once. Delivery is curbside, so you’ll have to meet the driver outside.

Uber’s claim to get you your meal within 10 minutes is a bold one for sure. Anyone who lives or works in Manhattan, for instance, knows how easy it is to get snarled in noontime New York City traffic.

Introducing #UberEATS, your favorite restaurants delivered in 10 minutes or less: http://t.co/egIELOrqiP pic.twitter.com/rdLM4I9pVh — Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) April 28, 2015

Uber’s announcement lands it squarely in the crosshairs of a bevy of other delivery-service news. London-based transportation company Gett announced today that it will be rolling out delivery services starting in July across all 32 of it’s international cities from New York to Moscow. Maple, a newly launched food startup backed by culinary heavyweight David Chang, says that by owning the entire food process from kitchen to bike messenger, it can deliver high-quality food quickly and have it arrive hot and fresh.

