My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Airlines

The 6 Best Airlines for Business Travelers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Brad's Deals
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business travel can be exhausting. Know what I mean? The bloodshot eyes necessary to make 9 am out-of-state meetings? Those odious 12-hour flights to foreign destinations?

Related: From Hotels to Airports: Our 2015 Business Travel Award Winners

Yet being comfortable while traveling for work is essential. I've done a lot of traveling in my career, and in my own experience, the best business airlines offer a combination of in-flight product, organizational flexibility and a sturdy rewards program.

In the past, air travel was a game of status -- think, George Clooney’s character in Up In The Air. Top-tier status granted you special privileges: lifetime status, access to airport lounges and, hopefully, the respect of your fellow road warriors. But, with United and Delta switching to a loyalty model where travelers can accrue status only by reaching a certain level of spending -- in addition to those traditional in-seat miles -- the game has changed.

So, United and Delta aren't on my list of "best airlines for travelers." Which airlines are? Here they are:

1. Southwest reigns supreme for domestic travel.

Hands down, my favorite airline for domestic business travelers is Southwest Airlines. Since its acquisition of AirTran, Southwest has expanded its route-map nationwide and is expanding into the Caribbean and Mexico for leisure flights as well. So, Southwest is able to get you to and from many more points on the map, but the real reason I include the airline is its flexible rescheduling policy. You can cancel any flight, for free, up to 10 minutes before departure. Have a meeting that runs late? No problem. You can even rebook for the difference in dollars or points for a later or earlier flight. Further, Southwest's “Business Select” fares offer priority boarding, priority security access, a free drink and extra Rapid Rewards points.

2. JetBlue’s Mint offers transcontinental comfort.

For the transcontinental business traveler, JetBlue, in my eyes, became the strongest competitor in 2014. With its new “Mint” first-class product, passengers can recline flat in their seats between the West and East coasts. And with prices starting at $599 for one-way travel, the airline is significantly cheaper than legacy carriers like United and Delta.

Related: Ever Sprint to Catch a Flight? You'll Appreciate This Airport's Racetrack Lanes.

3. Emirates and Etihad have international amenities.

For some business travelers, of course, meetings aren’t in Buffalo -- they’re in Beijing. What's key for international travel is an airline that reduces stopovers and layovers, which waste time and keep you away from business or your home. The two United Arab Emirates airlines, Emirates and Etihad, are making a big competitive play at U.S.-based customers who travel worldwide to such places as China, India, Europe, and the Middle East. This means lower fares and less time traveling. Plus, both airlines have great on-board amenities: Their business class rivals many other airlines' first-class seats. Finally, they offer international wifi on board at a reasonable price -- under $30 for many flights going halfway around the world. So if you need to work on board, you are able to do so. 

4. Give consideration to American and Spirit (yes, that Spirit).

With any airline, domestic or international, you want a rewards program that allows you to use your hard-earned miles to travel to an exotic beach somewhere. I would avoid United and Delta, since they're requiring that revenue spend for status in 2015. If you must fly an American carrier, fly American -- it has hundreds of destinations and lets you accrue mid-level status (and a good chance at upgrades) with 50,000 miles flown. If you’re a budget international traveler, consider Spirit Airlines. Spirit offers, hands-down, the cheapest flights domestically and can fly you all the way to Colombia, Peru and Central America. The trade-off is a no-frills experience, which still works for many business travelers on the go.

A few final words: When traveling for work, choose the airline that works best with your schedule, your family and your business. Make sure to always earn some miles on every flight taken, and if you can stick to one airline without much trade-off in costs, go for it -- you’ll earn free leisure trips more quickly, enabling you to recharge from all of your time in the sky.

Related: Virgin Trains Is Giving Travelers a New Way to Track Their Missing Baggage

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Tip Your Flight Attendant? Huh? Frontier Airlines Is Asking You to Do Just That.

Airlines

These Were the Top 5 Most Disrupted Airline Routes in 2017. Here's What to Consider in 2019.

Airlines

Air India Creates Women-Only Space to Prevent Harassment