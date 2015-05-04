First-Time Franchisees Bring Industry Expertise to Their New Venture

May 4, 2015 4 min read

Rosana Riveros and Arnaldo Paulino know the cleaning business inside and out. When an opportunity arose to open a business in the industry, the duo jumped at the chance. Here, they spill about how to know you've found the right brand, the importance of family time and what to keep in mind when choosing a franchise.

Name: Rosana Riveros and Arnaldo Paulino

Franchise owned (location): Maid Right in Palm Beach County, Florida

How long have you owned a franchise?

We've been franchisees since mid-March of this year.

Why franchising?

When franchising with a strong brand, there's a lower risk than if you were starting a business on your own. The franchisors provide support in sales, marketing, operations, etc. In our case, Maid Right provides us with new clients through their marketing efforts. They also offered in-house financing to get us started. We chose franchising because it allowed us to do something together and grow a family business.

What were you doing before you became a franchise owner?

I was a professional residential cleaner, and my husband was a commercial cleaner.

Why did you choose this particular franchise?

I was already familiar with the cleaning industry. Maid Right had a successful brand behind them -- Jan-Pro -- and a system in place that's superior to competing maid concepts. They use hospital-grade disinfectants, HEPA backpack vacuums, color-coded microfiber, EnviroShield and an impressive cleaning process. They have a sales and marketing division that brings in new clients for franchisees. They also have operational support assisting us with every area of the business. As operators, we control our schedule, unlike other franchise concepts.

How much would you estimate you spent before you were officially open for business?

We paid $1,600 up front for the initial equipment package. We also paid the franchise fee. We financed over a 24-month period.

Where did you get most of your advice/do most of your research?

Maid Right was very helpful in answering all of our questions. Arnaldo and I have industry experience, and we're very comfortable purchasing a Maid Right franchise because of what we learned along the way.

What were the most unexpected challenges of opening your franchise?

My husband was recently diagnosed with Crohn’s, and that was an unexpected challenge with countless doctor appointments and two emergency room visits just as we started the business. With Maid Right, we have a lot of control over our schedules, and this allows us to spend more time as a family.

What advice do you have for individuals who want to own their own franchise?

Join a brand that’s very strong -- strong in the areas where you’re weak. For us, that's sales and marketing. We can clean a home perfectly, but getting new customers and selling wasn't our strong suit. You need to see yourself doing the job every day. You also have to be happy and enjoy the work, and you need to know what you’re getting involved in.

What’s next for you and your business?

This is just the beginning of bigger and better things. We're first-time franchisees, and the opportunities are endless!

