After multiple layoffs, including a round where the entire Supercharger team was axed, Tesla is now reportedly revoking internship offers just weeks before the summer sessions begin.

Bloomberg first reported the news, citing multiple LinkedIn posts from prospective Tesla interns who were told that they would no longer be able to participate in the program.

Related: Tesla Laid Off Its 500-Person Supercharger Team Overnight

Joshua Schreiber, a student at Miami University wrote on LinkedIn that just three hours after opening an email from Tesla about flight information for his internship, he was told that his offer had been rescinded. The role was set to start in three weeks.

"Yes, it sucks I spent thousands on housing. Yes, it sucks to experience this in college," Schreiber wrote. "Being optimistic, relentless, and resourceful got me this opportunity, and I'll carry that same attitude to my next one!"

Another student, Brook Gura, who attends the University of Texas at Austin, penned a similar experience on LinkedIn, noting that she had received a call from Tesla that her internship opportunity no longer stood.

"While I am incredibly disappointed that I will not have the summer I intended to have, I know that this moment will only help me grow stronger as a professional," she wrote. "With that being said, I know that the same hard work and dedication I put into getting this opportunity, will only help me to succeed in what happens next."

Tesla is in the middle of cost-cutting initiatives, which may be the primary reason for the changes. The electric vehicle company did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Earlier this week, Tesla reportedly laid off 500 employees from the Supercharger team in the middle of the night.

"Tesla still plans to grow the Supercharger network, just at a slower pace for new locations and more focus on 100% uptime and expansion of existing locations," Musk said following the news going public.

Tesla shares jumped over 13% following the company's Q1 2024 earnings report on April 23 when Musk announced that the company is planning to start production on a brand new and affordable vehicle early next year.

Related: Elon Musk: Cheaper Tesla Electric Cars Are Ahead of Schedule

However, the company also reported a 9% quarterly revenue decrease, the biggest drop since 2012.

Tesla was up over 12.4% year over year as of Friday morning.