Technology

Touch and Go: Kia Unveils Concept Car

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Touch and Go: Kia Unveils Concept Car
Image credit: Kia
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kia has joined the ranks of futuristic automakers and unveiled its new concept car, the Kia Novo. It’s coupe-inspired design is sleek and modern, but still reminiscent of traditional Kia styling. Novo sports the latest installment of Kia’s signature “tiger nose” grille featuring wider and deeply embedded, laser headlights. The body design rounds out with diamond-cut alloy wheels, an aluminum roof line and rear hinged doors with pop out handles that are level with the side view mirrors. Kia didn’t skimp on the interior either; the dashboard is angled towards the driver and embellished with leather, stitching and aluminum accents. Drivers can interact with a 3D hologram display or the “blind control” touch pad (enabling you keep your eyes on the road) positioned next to the steering wheel. The final noteworthy feature of this new concept car? The integrated fingerprint scanner that saves and recalls driver preferences such as music selection and volume.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says TikTok Could Be Bigger Than Instagram

Technology

Elon Musk Expect's SpaceX's First Crewed Mission Between April and June

Technology

Microsoft to Go 'Carbon Negative' by 2030 to Combat Climate Change