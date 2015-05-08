Touch and Go: Kia Unveils Concept Car

Kia has joined the ranks of futuristic automakers and unveiled its new concept car, the Kia Novo. It’s coupe-inspired design is sleek and modern, but still reminiscent of traditional Kia styling. Novo sports the latest installment of Kia’s signature “tiger nose” grille featuring wider and deeply embedded, laser headlights. The body design rounds out with diamond-cut alloy wheels, an aluminum roof line and rear hinged doors with pop out handles that are level with the side view mirrors. Kia didn’t skimp on the interior either; the dashboard is angled towards the driver and embellished with leather, stitching and aluminum accents. Drivers can interact with a 3D hologram display or the “blind control” touch pad (enabling you keep your eyes on the road) positioned next to the steering wheel. The final noteworthy feature of this new concept car? The integrated fingerprint scanner that saves and recalls driver preferences such as music selection and volume.