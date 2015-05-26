6 Business Books That Will Revolutionize Your Business and Change Your Life

May 26, 2015 5 min read

Books have the power to change lives. We live in a time when books are more affordable and accessible. Yet, fewer entrepreneurs read books, using the excuse of a lack of time. If you can’t find time to read, you as an entrepreneur will not grow, which will have an effect on your business.

If you study any successful entrepreneur, you’ll see one of the keys to their success is that they educate themselves through books. You can get books these days for as little as .99 cents. Many are even free through Amazon’s KDP Select program. There’s no reason not to have a Kindle full of books that can educate you and teach you strategies to grow your business.

Here are six books that can help you create a business and life you love. This list is a good start. It’s up to you to research books that will help you and your business where you are in your journey. These books are changing lives and helping entrepreneurs grow their business.

1. Just Blow it Up: Firepower for Living an Unlimited Life

Dixie Gillaspie is an author, coach, speaker and fire starter. She is also a contributor here at Entrepreneur. Her mission and this book are all about breaking through the barriers that typically hold entrepreneurs back from growth in their business and life. Your mindset is one of the most important parts of your business because what you think affects the action you take. Just Blow it Up helps you identify mindset traps and gives you a practical strategy to beat them. This is the definitive guide to climbing over those mental walls.

2. MONEY Master the Game: 7 Simple Steps to Financial Freedom

Tony Robbins is a pioneer in the personal development space, but his book on finances is like a graduate course in college. A novice in finance could read this book and walk away an expert. Tony takes complicated financial strategies and distills them down to the average reader’s level.

Money is not everything in life, but it is important, especially in the business. There are many entrepreneurs who are great at making income, but are clueless as to how to make their money work for them through investing. You started your business to create freedom, Tony’s book can help you take that freedom to a level you didn’t think was possible through the right investment strategies.

3. 48 Days to the Work You Love

If you are a frequent Entrepreneur reader, Dan Miller’s book will speak to you, especially if you’re stuck in a day job. What comes through the most in this book is how unique and genuinely an entrepreneur is Dan Miller. Dan is an entrepreneur who refuses to accept what society and the media have conditioned us to believe about our dreams and entrepreneurship. He lays out an actionable plan to transition out of a day job into a business and life you love. Read the book with caution because you will walk away changed. I read this book in hours. I couldn't out it down.

4. Business in Blue Jeans

Susan Baroncini-Moe has written the playbook for creating a business that’s everything you’ve wanted it to be. Susan starts off dealing with the mindset traps and moves to the strategies that will help your business see explosive growth. She teaches you how to build a business you love on your terms. Entrepreneurship has changed. Today, you can run a multi-million dollar business from anywhere in the world. Susan teaches you how. I read this book on an eight-hour bus ride from London to Paris, I couldn't sleep because the book had me speechless.

5. The Dip

You know this list wouldn’t be complete without a Seth Godin book. Seth has a way with words and knows how to cut through the fluff. The Dip is a book about knowing when to quit or move on. The book deals with mindset struggles and offers a plan to overcome them. It’s a short read that should be on every entrepreneur's book list.

6. The Fire Path

Kate Erickson wrote this book about leading podcaster John Lee Dumas. John and Kate have built the Entrepreneur on Fire podcast to a six-figure a month business. The book lays out a practical plan you can use to grow a business using the untapped medium of podcasting.

Make time every day and week to read an excellent book. Many of the most successful entrepreneurs read a book a week. Knowledge is power and the key to growth. Add these books to your list; they can help you create a business and life you love.