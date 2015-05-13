My Queue

Mobile Marketing

Mobile Marketing That Makes Sense

2 min read
This story originally appeared on Bizness Apps

Customers are now searching for and viewing their favorite businesses on their phones much more often than their desktops computers. Mobile devices are the go to source for research, shopping and interacting with companies and conduct business. The need for mobile marketing is higher than ever and brands have to quickly meet this changing landscape if they want to succeed.

The first thing you need to do optimize your web presence for mobile, especially given Google’s latest announcement that takes place this month. Make sure your website, email platform and blog are optimized for mobile. Develop and release an app. You need to get involved in the mobile market if you want to stay relevant in your industry.

 A few statistics to consider:

  • 99% of users are accessing mobile for content and information;
  • 63% of internet access is from mobile
  • 62% access email from mobile;
  • 15% make purchases from mobile.

These numbers are only going to surge higher. Fifteen percent might seem low for online purchasing but you must remember that 78% of users are using mobile to research sales that then turn into in-person sales. Without the web and more specifically, mobile, you might not have made that sale. Mobile users are actually more likely to convert to actual sales than any other type of user.

This shift has far reaching implications for both B2B and B2C business. B2C has had a slight edge when it comes to being mobile friendly but B2B is catching up fast. No matter what type of goods and services your business offers, having a mobile-friendly experience for your customer is imperative.

Make sure your business is optimized for local search. Secondly, make sure it is also optimized for mobile access. Lastly, think about providing advantages or incentives for the user who uses mobile and helps you generate leads.

