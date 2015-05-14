Retail & Beyond Commercial Investment LLC Expands F&B Portfolio

May 14, 2015 2 min read

Dubai-based gourmet café and delicatessen Pantry Café is the latest in a series of local eateries in the UAE who, after the success of their initial enterprises, have moved on to launch new branches in the country. Pantry Café, an outfit of Retail & Beyond Commercial Investment LLC, had opened its first location at Al Wasl Square in 2012, and is now opening up a new venue at Bay Square in Business Bay.

Image credit: Pantry Cafe

“As a local startup, being able to open a second branch is a testament to our business model,” says Yana Kalwani, Vice-Chairperson, Retail & Beyond. “Pantry Café prides itself on serving local and organic produce where we can in our dishes- which is at the heart of our business vision. Following the opening of the second Pantry Café, we look forward to future expansion in the UAE in the coming years.” With Pantry Café’s expansion already on the cards, Retail & Beyond is also pushing forward with its plans to open two new restaurants in the UAE this year- these include Bu!, a Pan-Latin lounge at World Trade Center in Abu Dhabi, and a Japanese-Peruvian fusion concept at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.