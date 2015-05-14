My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Retail & Beyond Commercial Investment LLC Expands F&B Portfolio

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Retail & Beyond Commercial Investment LLC Expands F&B Portfolio
Image credit: Pantry Cafe
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai-based gourmet café and delicatessen Pantry Café is the latest in a series of local eateries in the UAE who, after the success of their initial enterprises, have moved on to launch new branches in the country. Pantry Café, an outfit of Retail & Beyond Commercial Investment LLC, had opened its first location at Al Wasl Square in 2012, and is now opening up a new venue at Bay Square in Business Bay.

Image credit: Pantry Cafe

“As a local startup, being able to open a second branch is a testament to our business model,” says Yana Kalwani, Vice-Chairperson, Retail & Beyond. “Pantry Café prides itself on serving local and organic produce where we can in our dishes- which is at the heart of our business vision. Following the opening of the second Pantry Café, we look forward to future expansion in the UAE in the coming years.” With Pantry Café’s expansion already on the cards, Retail & Beyond is also pushing forward with its plans to open two new restaurants in the UAE this year- these include Bu!, a Pan-Latin lounge at World Trade Center in Abu Dhabi, and a Japanese-Peruvian fusion concept at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

The Top Food Franchises of 2019

Franchises

Why Entrepreneurs Should Believe They Are Unstoppable

Franchises

The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $50,000 in 2019