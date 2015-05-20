My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apology

The Power of an Apt Apology

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Power of an Apt Apology
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
CEO of InList.com, Founder of Syragon
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Former President Bill Clinton has made a lot of apologies. His most famous one was for his affair with Monica Lewinsky. He also recently apologized to the entire country of Mexico for the unintended consequences of the war on drugs.

Related: Bono Regrets Putting U2's New Album in Your iCloud Library 

Clinton understands the power of an apology. And if he can do it, so can you.

But many entrepreneurs are hesitant to apologize when they make mistakes. They see apologies as a sign of weakness. In the right situation, however, a heartfelt apology can actually show courage, save a relationship or lead to a new opportunity.

I learned this firsthand after visiting a European nightclub. A woman in my party became intoxicated, made a bit of a scene and was politely asked to leave. The next day, I phoned the establishment’s director to apologize on her behalf. He graciously accepted my apology, and I figured everything was settled. Two months later, the director called me out of the blue and offered me a lucrative business opportunity that involved a large budget and an international launch party with celebrity appearances.

Obviously, my simple apology made a profound impression.

Saying sorry counts

Just as it takes a strong and confident person to wield the reins of a company, it takes strength to apologize when you’re in the wrong. CEOs who are too egotistical to admit fault will never earn the respect of their employees, peers or clients.

An apology also shows that you care. Relationships can make or break a business, no matter the industry. Upset a client, and you could lose an important revenue stream. Hurt an employee’s feelings, and you may find yourself without an integral team member. Indeed, apologies imply empathy: Researchers from the University of Miami have proven that peacemaking efforts can actually heal broken relationships

Certainly not all crises are preventable, but following them up with authentic apologies can help shield your company from the worst of the fallout. Johnson & Johnson proved this during its 1982 Tylenol recall. Marketers had predicted that the brand would never bounce back, but the company’s actions proved otherwise.

Aiming to amend

Even though apologies have many benefits, they can also be double-edged swords. An apology that's not delivered strategically and genuinely can actually do more harm than good. Here are some tips to ensure you use apologies in the right way:

1. Be sincere.

We commonly see sheepish politicians, sports stars and CEOs toss out fake mea culpas. Is anyone really convinced that Anthony Weiner, Alex Rodriguez and Lance Armstrong are sorry for anything other than getting caught? The right apology goes further than just mending past actions -- it builds a new, stronger rapport.

2. Choose the right time and place to apologize.

Make sure you really assess the timing and venue of your apology. Don’t apologize too quickly, and don’t take too long to apologize. You’ll come across as disingenuous. Also, make sure your apology is actually warranted. Apologizing in the wrong situation could lead to increased costs and lost negotiating power and legal ground.

Related: McDonald's Japan Apologizes After Tooth Found in Food 

3. Say "sorry" for the way your actions affected others.

Don’t apologize for doing something. Apologize for how it made people feel. Sometimes, apologizing for the act itself can have legal ramifications. Instead, show an understanding of the result. Humans want their feelings to be validated, and showing that you see how they feel will have an immediate impact.

4. End the apology on a positive note.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make when apologizing is failing to discuss the learning experience for everyone involved. Stressing this at the end of your apology will bring the parties closer because it shows that you’re thinking long-term.

5. Never apologize for being yourself.

Don’t apologize for turning your phone off at night so you can have dinner with your family or for pursing a hobby on the weekends. You own your business; it doesn’t own you. Also, don’t apologize for making tough -- but necessary -- decisions. It’s your duty to challenge your employees and disagree with clients. Being overly apologetic will weaken your standing in their eyes.

Like Clinton, many of the most powerful men and women in the world recognize that apologies are necessary in certain situations. By adding apologies to your tool belt, your company will be respected for its efforts to make amends.

After all, like me, you never know how far a simple “sorry” might take you.  

Related: 3 Reasons Why Apologizing Hurts Your Business

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

3 Secrets to a Sincere Apology

Apology

Why You Should Stop Saying Sorry, According to Science

Apology

Microsoft Apologizes for Chatbot's Racist, Sexist Tweets