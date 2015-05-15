My Queue

Theft Prevention

Your Apple Watch May Not Be as Safe as You Think

Your Apple Watch May Not Be as Safe as You Think
Image credit: Apple
This story originally appeared on CNBC

The Apple Watch lacks a key feature other devices from the company have that help deter theft, one tech website found.

Apple's iOS devices have a feature called Activation Lock that basically prevents a person from completely wiping the device without the Apple ID and password of the original owner. This function is aimed at helping dissuade thieves from stealing a device in the first place because they can't completely reset it.

However, the Apple Watch OS 1.0 does not currently have this feature. So if someone gets their hands on your Apple Watch they are capable of completely resetting the device so that it can be paired with a new iPhone.

As first mentioned in idownloadblog.com, this isn't necessarily a problem from a data standpoint, but rather it's a security problem because it makes the already highly desired smartwatch even more of a target for thieves since it can be easily wiped and resold clean.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

Read the full report on idownloadblog.com.

