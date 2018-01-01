Cadie Thompson covers all things tech for CNBC.com. She has also written and produced for NetNet -- where she covered Wall Street -- and Consumer Nation, where she wrote about trends in consumer technology.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk on Trump Presidency: 'I Don't Think He's the Right Guy'
However, when asked if political risk was a threat to Tesla's business model, Musk said he doesn't expect much impact.
Elon Musk
Forget Solar Panels -- Elon Musk Wants to Build Solar Roofs
Tesla is getting into the roofing business. Well, sort of.
Theft Prevention
Your Apple Watch May Not Be as Safe as You Think
The new smartwatch lacks a key feature other devices from the company have that help deter theft.
Robots
Your Next Family Member May Be ... A Robot
Robots are about to get a lot more personal.
Apple Watch
How to Rent the Apple Watch Before Buying It
This startup can let you take Apple's forthcoming smartwatch for a test drive.
Holiday Shopping
Google Knows What You Are Getting for Christmas
Wonder what you are getting for Christmas? Google might have an idea.
iPad
Oops! Apple Just Unveiled Its New iPads a Day Early.
Screenshots of the new tablets appeared in Apple's iOS 8.1 iPad user guide. D'oh.
Entrepreneurs
This Startup Wants to Change How Car Insurance Works
Metromile has created a device that captures mileage data to determine how much people should pay for their insurance policies.
Security
How Hackers Could Get Around Apple Pay Security
While Apple has taken security precautions, experts warn there are ways hackers can still get your data.
Startups
This Startup Wants to Change the Way Credit Scores Are Calculated
RevolutionCredit says the current method of determining a person's creditworthiness is 'inadequate and insufficient.'
Technology
Smart Apps Are Great, But Do They Know Too Much?
Concerns about privacy abound when it comes to providing info to virtual assistant apps such as Google Now, Mynd and Cortana.
Technology
The Soldier of the Future Looks A Lot Like Science Fiction
The U.S. Army's TALOS team is working to create technology that will bring together man and machine.
Apple
As World Awaits Apple's iPhone 6, Analysts Expect Dull Q2 Results
Analysts expect an unimpressive earnings report from Apple as consumers hold out for the new iPhone 6.
Hackers
Cybercrime Hits U.S. Companies Harder Than Most
Seven percent of U.S. organizations lost more than $1 million to cybercriminals in 2013, according to a report by PwC.
Finance
BitInstant CEO Arrested for Alleged Ties to Silk Road
BitInstant CEO Charlie Shrem and underground Bitcoin exchanger Robert M. Faiella have been charged with using bitcoins to buy and sell illegal drugs to Silk Road users.