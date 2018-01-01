Cadie Thompson

Cadie Thompson

Cadie Thompson covers all things tech for CNBC.com. She has also written and produced for NetNet -- where she covered Wall Street -- and Consumer Nation, where she wrote about trends in consumer technology.

Elon Musk on Trump Presidency: 'I Don't Think He's the Right Guy'
Elon Musk on Trump Presidency: 'I Don't Think He's the Right Guy'

However, when asked if political risk was a threat to Tesla's business model, Musk said he doesn't expect much impact.
Forget Solar Panels -- Elon Musk Wants to Build Solar Roofs
Forget Solar Panels -- Elon Musk Wants to Build Solar Roofs

Tesla is getting into the roofing business. Well, sort of.
Your Apple Watch May Not Be as Safe as You Think
Your Apple Watch May Not Be as Safe as You Think

The new smartwatch lacks a key feature other devices from the company have that help deter theft.
Your Next Family Member May Be ... A Robot
Your Next Family Member May Be ... A Robot

Robots are about to get a lot more personal.
How to Rent the Apple Watch Before Buying It
How to Rent the Apple Watch Before Buying It

This startup can let you take Apple's forthcoming smartwatch for a test drive.
Google Knows What You Are Getting for Christmas
Google Knows What You Are Getting for Christmas

Wonder what you are getting for Christmas? Google might have an idea.
Oops! Apple Just Unveiled Its New iPads a Day Early.
Oops! Apple Just Unveiled Its New iPads a Day Early.

Screenshots of the new tablets appeared in Apple's iOS 8.1 iPad user guide. D'oh.
This Startup Wants to Change How Car Insurance Works
This Startup Wants to Change How Car Insurance Works

Metromile has created a device that captures mileage data to determine how much people should pay for their insurance policies.
How Hackers Could Get Around Apple Pay Security
How Hackers Could Get Around Apple Pay Security

While Apple has taken security precautions, experts warn there are ways hackers can still get your data.
This Startup Wants to Change the Way Credit Scores Are Calculated
This Startup Wants to Change the Way Credit Scores Are Calculated

RevolutionCredit says the current method of determining a person's creditworthiness is 'inadequate and insufficient.'
Smart Apps Are Great, But Do They Know Too Much?
Smart Apps Are Great, But Do They Know Too Much?

Concerns about privacy abound when it comes to providing info to virtual assistant apps such as Google Now, Mynd and Cortana.
The Soldier of the Future Looks A Lot Like Science Fiction
The Soldier of the Future Looks A Lot Like Science Fiction

The U.S. Army's TALOS team is working to create technology that will bring together man and machine.
As World Awaits Apple's iPhone 6, Analysts Expect Dull Q2 Results
As World Awaits Apple's iPhone 6, Analysts Expect Dull Q2 Results

Analysts expect an unimpressive earnings report from Apple as consumers hold out for the new iPhone 6.
Cybercrime Hits U.S. Companies Harder Than Most
Cybercrime Hits U.S. Companies Harder Than Most

Seven percent of U.S. organizations lost more than $1 million to cybercriminals in 2013, according to a report by PwC.
BitInstant CEO Arrested for Alleged Ties to Silk Road
BitInstant CEO Arrested for Alleged Ties to Silk Road

BitInstant CEO Charlie Shrem and underground Bitcoin exchanger Robert M. Faiella have been charged with using bitcoins to buy and sell illegal drugs to Silk Road users.
