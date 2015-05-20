My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

This New Google Chrome Extension Lets Colleagues Share Web Pages Using Beeping Sounds

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Google is experimenting with a new Chrome extension called Tone that enables users to share web pages with friends and colleagues using beeping sounds.

Users who have downloaded the extension can transmit tabs that they’re browsing onscreen to others with a single click, which initiates a sequence of beeps and broadcasts the URL address to every other Tone user within earshot.

Though email and messaging have made it easy to transmit links to those located at great distances, “Tone aims to make sharing digital things with nearby people as easy as talking to them,” Google said in a blog post announcing the product.

Because the application depends on sound and aims to behave like speech, transmissions don’t pass through walls, but they do work across short distances and even over Google Hangouts -- without the need to pair devices ahead of time. “Not every nearby machine will always receive every broadcast,” Google warns, “just like not everyone will always hear every word someone says.”

The search giant notes that Tone was created on a whim one afternoon, and says that even its founding team was surprised by how useful they found the extension. “It is our hope that small teams, students in classrooms, and families with multiple computers will too.”

Related: Google to Hand Out 'Infinity Million' Dollars to Hackers Who Break Into Google Chrome

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

4 Tech Trends Shaping the Future of Media and Entertainment

Small Business Heroes

How Image Recognition Is Going to Improve Your Social Media Ads

Technology

The History and Future of Wi-Fi (Infographic)