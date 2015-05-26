My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Success Strategies

The Most Important Lesson I Learned During My First Year as CEO and Entrepreneur

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Moburst
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As so often happens, one of the greatest decisions I have made in my professional life was also the toughest: becoming an entrepreneur. Letting go of the security and luxury of an executive position to start my own startup was not an easy call. Certain financial aspects became painfully clear, and I found myself making calculations I would have never even considered back in my "all expenses paid" days.

Following a short period of time as a consultant I co-founded mobile-marketing agency Moburst, and the best decision of my life has recently celebrated its first birthday.

During this crazy year I have come to realize that startup newbies are bombarded with opportunities left and right and face the overwhelming challenge of refusing attractive proposals on their way to success. But learning to say no may be the most important skill to develop on your new adventurous path.

Here are a few instances where saying nope can do wonders.

Related: 5 Things Successful Entrepreneurs Do Differently

1. Say no to doing everything on your own.

A solid partner is so much more than someone whose company you enjoy, or the person who just happened to be there when you first came up with a brilliant idea. Look for someone who shares your vision and goals, and with whom you wouldn't mind working well into the night. It's also important that your partner is somewhat different than you.

My business partner provides a balanced perspective to my fast- moving ways, and often serves as the voice of reason at our company.

2. Say no to working for crumbs.

Much like beginners at any field, young startups tend to think that the connections and experience they'll earn are enough and assume that serving clients for a ridiculously low fee will help spread the word and bring in the deep pockets. In reality, the news will spread that you are willing to work for basically nothing. While it is important to open doors -- make sure you open  the right ones. Your brand's reputation is formed from the very first second, so make it a well-respected one. If you believe your product is truly valuable, you should always demand appropriate payment.

Related: The 6 Skills Every Successful Entrepreneur Needs    

3. Say no to great potential employees.

As strange as it may seem, skills and talent are not enough. Hire those who can relate to your company's core values and goals. It's especially crucial for startups that the team is deeply committed to building something together, so look for employees who take pride in their work and business field.

In our case, we learned the hard way that everyone on our team must be fiercely invested in the mobile world. That is why we inform job applicants that those who are not mobile oriented need not apply.

Another factor in the young company equation is the massive importance of the team-building operation. If your gut tells you that a certain person won't mesh well with the group, don't risk harming the team's fragile dynamics. Put in the necessary hours it takes to build a winning team -- it's the most important form of ROI you'll ever receive.   

4. Say no to what makes you uncomfortable.

A few lucrative fields are considered a no-go zone for our company. Refusing to promote clients operating in these fields definitely means losing money but there's something far more important to protect here.

Similarly, we refrain from marketing a product of very low quality, or take part in a project we can't significantly contribute to. What guides us in making these decision is knowing that today's honest refusal could earn us major points later on.

Related: 3 Characteristics Successful Entrepreneurs Never Have

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Success Strategies

How This Healthcare Startup Founder Moves His Business Forward

Success Strategies

These 2 Habits Help Successful People Meet Their Goals

Success Strategies

How a Bill Gates Prediction Helped This Entrepreneur's Company Blossom