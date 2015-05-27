Price Points: Six Steps To Valuing A Tech Startup

May 27, 2015 8 min read

There are hundreds (if not thousands) of posts on the subject of valuation, specifically related to tech companies given the hype surrounding recent valuations and acquisitions that we are seeing in this space, and the fact that there are no real assets involved in these businesses and a lot of the emphasis is on the future potential. There are also several methodologies that one can use to conduct a valuation, including the Discounted Cash Flow method (DCF), Comparables method and The Berkus Method (and many more). Here, I’ve tried to simplify the process into six key steps that should give entrepreneurs a good idea of how to look at valuing their startup when trying to raise funds.

STEP ONE : IDENTIFY THE TOTAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) provides an indicator of the potential size of the business in the future, and is something that we look at in detail when we invest in startups. We always look for bottom-up sizing, rather than top-down because it provides a much more realistic and measurable indicator of size. An example of a top-down analysis is: the size of food and beverage spend in MENA is US$10bn and if I can capture 2% of that market, my business can reach $200m in sales. As you can see, it’s very subjective and macro in nature, without going into the actual market that one can sell to. An example of a bottom-up analysis is: if I am selling real estate listings to brokers and there are a total of 10,000 real estate brokers in my market, of which 1,000 real estate brokers are sellable, where I can charge them $1000/month, then my addressable market is $12m.

It’s clearer and more measurable in description, and it provides a realistic estimate of what your business can generate “if all goes to plan.” Once you’ve identified the TAM and with that, the potential size of the business, you are on your way to building the foundation of your valuation.

STEP TWO: FIND COMPARABLE COMPANIES

When looking for comparable companies, they do not have to be in the exact same sector. What’s important is that they possess a similar business model to the company you are building. For example, if you are building a software-as-a-service business, then it would be useful to look at companies such as OpenTable, Sales Force, Dropbox, Box and others. You need to look for data related to sales, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and valuations -or market capitalization/enterprise value if you are looking at public companies- of public or private companies. Typically, early stage companies are loss-making, and so sales can be used as a proxy even though it’s not a real driver of value (compared to EBITDA, given that EBITDA is a closer proxy to cash flows and inherent value). The next step would be to take an average of the Price/ Sales or EV/Sales, and EV/EBITDA ratios for those companies, and attach a discount rate to account for the liquidity risk, market risk and other factors related to the market you’re in. For MENA, at least a 30% discount rate is appropriate. You will then arrive at your multiple, which will be important when assessing the valuation.