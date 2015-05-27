My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

IPO

Snapchat CEO Says Company Plans to IPO

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel said on Tuesday the company plans to have an initial public offering but did not specify when that would happen.

"We have to IPO," Spiegel said during a talk at a technology conference hosted in Ranchos Palos Verdes, Calif., by technology online-only publication Re/code.

"It's just another dot on the list of things to do," Spiegel added.

In 2013, Snapchat turned down a $3 billion offer from Facebook to acquire the company. Alibaba poured $200 million into the ephemeral photo- and video-sharing app in March at a valuation of $15 billion.

(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Ken Wills)

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

IPO

To Be IPO Ready, You Need to Prepare for These 5 Potential Pitfalls

IPO

Even If You Don't Plan to IPO, You Should Run Your Business Like a Public Company

IPO

An IPO Isn't Just a Way to Raise Money -- It Shows a Company Is Mature and Deserving of Trust