The Top Global Franchises
Becoming a household name in the U.S. is no small feat. But brands with international aspirations won’t be satisfied until they are recognized around the world. Check out our list of the 200 top global franchises to find opportunities as varied as the four corners of the Earth.
Only companies seeking new franchisees outside the U.S. and with a minimum of five open international locations were considered for this ranking. To compile our list, we started with each company’s 2015 Franchise 500® score—based on objective, quantifiable criteria including system size, growth and financial strength and stability—then adjusted to give extra weight to international size and growth.
This ranking is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. No matter where you’re interested in opening a franchise, it’s essential to do your own thorough research first. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to experienced franchisees to find out whether the opportunity is right for you and your corner of the world.
1. Anytime Fitness
Fitness center
anytimefitness.com
Startup cost: $78.7K-$371.2K Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,796/36
2. 7-Eleven
Convenience stores
franchise.7-eleven.com
Startup cost: $37.2K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53,027/489
3. Subway
Subs, salads
subway.com
Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42,227/0
4. Pizza Hut
Pizza, pasta, wings
pizzahutfranchise.com
Startup cost: $297K-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,956/2,011
5. Auntie Anne’s Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
Soft pretzels
auntieannes.com
Startup cost: $194.9K-$367.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,598/17
6. KFC
Chicken
kfcfranchise.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13,846/5,029
7. McDonald’s
Burgers, chicken, salads, beverages
aboutmcdonalds.com
Startup cost: $1M-$2.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29,544/6,714
8. GNC Franchising
Vitamins and nutrition products
gncfranchising.com
Startup cost: $167.9K-$294.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,188/3,419
9. Circle K
Convenience stores
circlek.com
Startup cost: $211.5K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,093/3,184
10. Papa John’s International Pizza
papajohns.com
Startup cost: $129.9K-$844.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,924/739
11. Baskin-Robbins
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages
baskinrobbinsfranchising.com
Startup cost: $102.9K-$388.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,546/6
12. Super 8 Hotels
super8.com
Startup cost: $176.2K-$3.96M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,519/0
13. Jan-Pro Franchising International
Commercial cleaning
jan-pro.com
Startup cost: $3.1K-$50.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,676/0
14. Dunkin’ Donuts
Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods
dunkinfranchising.com
Startup cost: $216.1K-$1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,310/0
15. Krispy Kreme Doughnut
Doughnuts
krispykreme.com
Startup cost: $275K-$1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 890/114
16. Days Inn Hotels
daysinn.com
Startup cost: $198.9K-$7.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,784/0
17. Cinnabon
Cinnamon rolls, baked goods, coffee
cinnabon.com
Startup cost: $180.1K-$385.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,245/1
18. H&R Block
Tax preparation, electronic filing
hrblock.com/franchise
Startup cost: $31.5K-$148.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,846/6,165
19. Hardee’s
Burgers, chicken, biscuits
ckefranchise.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,538/457
20. Denny’s
Family restaurant
dennysfranchising.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,536/160
21. Snap-on Tools
Professional tools and equipment
snapon.com
Startup cost: $152.7K-$318.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,581/210
22. The UPS Store
Postal, business and communications services
theupsstore.com
Startup cost: $150.2K-$420.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,793/0
23. Ace Hardware
Hardware and home-improvement store
myace.com
Startup cost: $750K-$1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,802/85
24. IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group)
Hotels
ihg.com
Startup cost: $7.2M-$94M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,831/9
25. ServiceMaster Clean
Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
servicemasterfranchise.com
Startup cost: $49.6K-$180.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,983/6
26. Taco Bell
Mexican food
tacobellfranchise.com
Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,157/896
27. Snap Fitness
24-hour fitness center
snapfitness.com
Startup cost: $107.3K-$258.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,310/124
28. Cold Stone Creamery
Ice cream, sorbet
kahalamgmt.com
Startup cost: $277.4K-$464.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,401/22
29. Dairy Queen
Ice cream, burgers, chicken
dairyqueen.com
Startup cost: $362.4K-$1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,385/3
30. Vanguard Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
vanguardcleaning.com
Startup cost: $9.9K-$35.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,946/0
31. Jiffy Lube International
Oil changes
jiffylube.com
Startup cost: $221K-$400K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,079/0
32. Pita Pit
Pita sandwiches
pitapitusa.com
Startup cost: $187.5K-$314.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/14
33. Home Instead Senior Care
Nonmedical senior care
homeinstead.com
Startup cost: $99K-$114.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,011/5
34. Carl’s Jr. Restaurants
Burgers
carlsjrfranchising.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 998/437
35. Jazzercise
Dance-fitness classes, conventions,apparel and accessories
jazzercise.com
Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,370/3
36. Sign-A-Rama
Signs
discoversignarama.com
Startup cost: $92.1K-$234.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 949/0
37. Church’s Chicken
Chicken
churchs.com
Startup cost: $413.3K-$1.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,396/261
38. Yogen Fruz
Frozen yogurt, soft-serve ice cream
yogenfruz.com
Startup cost: $135.7K-$472.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,121/8
39. Menchie’s
Self-serve frozen yogurt
menchies.com
Startup cost: $218.3K-$385.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 478/1
40. Hampton Hotels
Midprice hotels
hiltonworldwide.com/development
Startup cost: $3.7M-$13.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,963/1
41. Ramada
Hotels
ramada.com
Startup cost: $195.7K-$13.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 840/0
42. Great Clips
Hair salon
greatclipsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $114.2K-$216K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,518/2
43. Edible Arrangements International
Sculpted fresh-fruit bouquets
ediblearrangements.com
Startup cost: $156.99K-$276.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,182/4
44. RE/MAX
Real estate
remax.com
Startup cost: $37.5K-$259K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,665/21
45. JEI Learning Centers
Individualized supplemental education
jeilearning.com
Startup cost: $54.3K-$93.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/232
46. My Gym Children’s Fitness Center
Early-learning/fitness programs
mygym.com
Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 329/0
47. InXpress
Shipping services
inxpress.com
Startup cost: $55.3K-$160.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 263/0
48. Interim Healthcare
Medical home care, medical staffing
interimhealthcare.com
Startup cost: $115.5K-$188.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 523/0
49. Budget Blinds
Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
budget-blinds-franchise.com
Startup cost: $89.2K-$187.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 971/0
50. Nutty Scientists
Science education and entertainment programs
nuttyscientists.com
Startup cost: $40.3K-$54.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/3
51. Gateway Cigar Store/Newstands
Newsstand and sundry store
gatewaynewstands.com
Startup cost: $55.9K-$501.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 392/0
52. TRYP by Wyndham
Hotels
tryphotels.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$22.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 122/0
53. Kumon Math & Reading Centers
Supplemental education
kumonfranchise.com
Startup cost: $72.2K-$149.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,356/28
54. Abrakadoodle
Art-education programs
abrakadoodle.com
Startup cost: $37.8K-$80.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/2
55. Johnny Rockets
Burger restaurant
johnnyrockets.com
Startup cost: $539.5K-$975.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 305/28
56. Gymboree Play & Music
Parent/child play and learning programs
gymboreeclasses.com
Startup cost: $106.7K-$273.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 701/6
57. Minuteman Press International
Printing, graphics and mailing center
minutemanpress.com
Startup cost: $63.6K-$185.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 931/0
58. Tutor Doctor
Tutoring
tutordoctoropportunity.com
Startup cost: $62.5K-$100.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 413/0
59. EmbroidMe
Embroidery, screen printing, promotional products
discoverembroidme.com
Startup cost: $93.7K-$246.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 460/0
60. Doubletree by Hilton
Upscale hotels and resorts
hiltonworldwide.com
Startup cost: $35.5M-$62.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 375/12
61. PropertyGuys.com
Real estate
propertyguys.com
Startup cost: $55.9K-$115.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/0
62. Ziebart
Auto appearance and protection services
ziebart.com
Startup cost: $172K-$331K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 359/12
63. Aaron’s
Furniture, electronics, computer and appliance leasing and sales
aaronsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $275.7K-$782.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 782/1,326
64. Vom Fass
Oils, fruit vinegars, spirits, liqueurs, wine
vomfassusa.com
Startup cost: $184K-$518K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 320/1
65. Hilton Hotels and Resorts
Upscale hotels and resorts
hiltonworldwide.com/development
Startup cost: $56M-$97.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 440/113
66. Smoothie King
Smoothies, health products
smoothiekingfranchise.com
Startup cost: $176.3K-$403.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 666/17
67. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant
Japanese barbeque restaurant
gyu-kaku.com
Startup cost: $781.8K-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 673/16
68. Radisson
Hotels
radisson.com
Startup cost: $2.98M-$7.3M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 425/16
69. First Choice Haircutters
Family hair salon
regisfranchise.ca
Startup cost: $182K-$274K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 196/249
70. Pinkberry Ventures
Frozen yogurt, frozen-yogurt shakes, Greek-yogurt smoothies
pinkberry.com
Startup cost: $311.3K-$615.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 250/16
71. Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar
Restaurant and sports bar
bostons.com
Startup cost: $1.1M-$2.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 412/1
72. Dale Carnegie Training
Workplace training and development
dalecarnegie.com
Startup cost: $26K-$182.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 202/2
73. Expedia CruiseShipCenters
Cruise and vacation travel agency
expediafranchise.com
Startup cost: $79.5K-$149.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 179/1
74. Sixt Franchise USA
Auto rentals
sixt-franchise.com
Startup cost: $1.1M-$10.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,175/1,066
75. Gold’s Gym
Health and fitness center
goldsgym.com
Startup cost: $1M-$3.97M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 555/147
76. Matco Tools
Mechanics’ tools and equipment
gomatco.com
Startup cost: $94.1K-$248.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,543/1
77. Papa Murphy’s
Take-and-bake pizza
papamurphys.com
Startup cost: $226K-$414.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,356/76
78. Camille Albane USA
Upscale hair and beauty salon
dessange-inc.com
Startup cost: $237.9K-$419.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 270/3
79. The Maids
Residential cleaning
maids.com
Startup cost: $98.6K-$126K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,113/60
80. Howard Johnson
Hotels
hojo.com
Startup cost: $161.7K-$8.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 419/0
81. Martinizing Dry Cleaning
Dry cleaning and laundry services
martinizingfranchise.com
Startup cost: $305K-$593.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 422/0
82. Mac Tools
Automotive tools and equipment
mactools.com
Startup cost: $86.2K-$240.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 781/5
83. Merry Maids
Residential cleaning
merrymaids.com
Startup cost: $60.2K-$87.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,432/235
84. Liberty Tax Service
Tax preparation, electronic filing
libertytaxfranchise.com
Startup cost: $57.8K-$71.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,222/216
85. Supercuts
Hair salon
regisfranchise.com
Startup cost: $113.9K-$233.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,349/1,109
86. Meineke Car Care Centers
Auto repair and maintenance
meinekefranchise.com
Startup cost: $225K-$275K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 980/0
87. Pak Mail
Packing, shipping, mailboxes, business services
pakmail.com
Startup cost: $133.9K-$180.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 391/1
88. Bricks 4 Kidz
Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
bricks4kidz.com
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 641/1
89. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts
Hotels
wyndham.com
Startup cost: $564.5K-$65M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 199/2
90. Park Inn by Radisson
Hotels
parkinn.com
Startup cost: $1.7M-$4.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/0
91. Comfort Keepers
Home care
comfortkeepersfranchise.com
Startup cost: $83.1K-$114.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 798/0
92. FasTracKids International Ltd.
Enrichment education
fastrackids.com
Startup cost: $49.4K-$183.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 265/0
93. Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip
Bakery cafe
nestlecafe.com
Startup cost: $157.5K-$395.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/7
94. Servpro
Insurance/disaster restoration and cleaning
servpro.com
Startup cost: $141.6K-$191.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,678/0
95. Mucho Burrito
Mexican food
muchoburrito.com
Startup cost: $282.5K-$649.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/1
96. Cellairis Franchise
Cell-phone and wireless-device accessories and repairs
cellairis.com
Startup cost: $43.1K-$397K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 577/51
97. Paul Davis Restoration
Insurance restoration
pauldavis.com
Startup cost: $182.7K-$353.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 260/0
98. Line-X Franchising
Spray-on truck bed liners, protective coatings, accessories
linex.com
Startup cost: $163.8K-$333.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 494/1
99. Romp n’ Roll
Recreational and enrichment classes, camps, parties
rompnroll.com
Startup cost: $177.1K-$256.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/3
100. Quesada Burritos - Tacos
Mexican food
quesada.ca
Startup cost: $156.2K-$236.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/4
101. Red Mango - Yogurt Cafe & Juice Bar
Frozen yogurt, smoothies, juices, wraps
redmangofranchise.com
Startup cost: $194.6K-$491.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 321/1
102. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Carpet, drapery and upholstery cleaning; tile and stone care
chemdryfranchise.com
Startup cost: $40K-$140K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,565/0
103. Fatburger North America
Burgers
fatburger.com
Startup cost: $498.1K-$850.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/3
104. Right at Home
Home care, medical staffing
rightathomefranchise.com
Startup cost: $78.2K-$131.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 462/1
105. Charleys Philly Steaks
Philly cheesesteaks, fries, lemonade
charleys.com
Startup cost: $152.2K-$451.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/47
106. NYS Collection
Eyewear and accessories kiosk
nysfranchise.com
Startup cost: $80.7K-$99.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/2
107. Wingstop Restaurants
Chicken wings
wingstop.com
Startup cost: $211.6K-$650.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 645/19
108. Hilton Garden Inn
Upscale midprice hotels
hiltonworldwide.com/development
Startup cost: $11.4M-$21.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 596/2
109. Nurse Next Door Home Care Services
Medical/nonmedical home care
nursenextdoorfranchise.com
Startup cost: $134.6K-$180.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/1
110. Mathnasium Learning Centers
Math tutoring
mathnasium.com
Startup cost: $99.8K-$139.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 673/10
111. Eye Level Learning Centers
Supplemental education
myeyelevel.com
Startup cost: $75.6K-$139.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 576/693
112. Tailored Living
Home organization products and services
tailoredliving.com
Startup cost: $111.1K-$249.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 174/0
113. Plan Ahead Events
Corporate event planning
discoverplanaheadevents.com
Startup cost: $45.9K-$71.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/0
114. Proforma
Printing and promotional products
onlyproforma.com
Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 703/0
115. Choice Hotels International
Hotels
choicehotelsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $88.1K-$13.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,372/0
116. KidzArt
Art-education programs, products and services
kidzart.com
Startup cost: $46.1K-$52.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0
117. Great American Cookies
Cookies
greatamericancookies.com
Startup cost: $183.4K-$317.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/0
118. Pop-A-Lock
Franchise System
Mobile security, biometrics, locksmithing, related services
popalock.com/franchising.php
Startup cost: $99.99K-$133.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 437/3
119. Sculpture Hospitality
Liquor inventory-control services
sculpturehospitality.com
Startup cost: $43.4K-$57.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 372/2
120. Carvel
Ice cream, ice-cream cakes
carvel.com
Startup cost: $249.3K-$381.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 445/0
121. Heaven’s Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Carpet and upholstery cleaning
heavensbest.com
Startup cost: $44.9K-$65.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,259/0
122. Knights Inn
Hotels
knightsinn.com
Startup cost: $109K-$7.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 392/0
123. CertaPro Painters Ltd.
Residential and commercial painting
ownacertapro.com
Startup cost: $129K-$161.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 453/0
124. The Little Gym
Development/fitness programs
thelittlegym.com
Startup cost: $159.5K-$394K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/0
125. Yogurtland Franchising
Self-serve frozen yogurt
franchise.yogurt-land.com
Startup cost: $336.8K-$788.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/19
126. Sandler Training
Sales and sales-management training
sandler.com
Startup cost: $88.2K-$105.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 255/0
127. Sport Clips
Men’s sports-theme hair salon
sportclipsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $168.3K-$326.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,334/32
128. Chester’s
Chicken
chestersinternational.com
Startup cost: $4.6K-$303.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,143/0
129. Once Upon A Child
New and used children’s clothing, equipment, furniture, toys
onceuponachild.com
Startup cost: $242.3K-$373.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 293/0
130. Bin There Dump That
Residential-friendly dumpster rentals
bintheredumpthatfranchise.com
Startup cost: $60.2K-$108.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 84
131. Petland
Pets, pet supplies, pet-related items
petland.com
Startup cost: $296.5K-$994K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/7
132. Maid Brigade
Residential cleaning
maidbrigade.com
Startup cost: $85K-$124K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 483/0
133. Nathan’s Famous
Hot dogs, hamburgers, seafood, chicken, cheesesteaks
nathansfamous.com
Startup cost: $276.4K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 315/5
134. Five Star Painting
Residential and commercial painting
fivestarpaintingfranchise.com
Startup cost: $53.2K-$122.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 119/2
135. Aire Serv
HVAC services
aireservfranchise.com
Startup cost: $85.1K-$216.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/0
136. Weed Man
Lawn care
weedmanfranchise.com
Startup cost: $68.1K-$85.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 556/0
137. Molly Maid
Residential cleaning
mollymaid.com
Startup cost: $85.8K-$131.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 632/0
138. Two Men and a Truck International
Moving services
twomenandatruckfranchising.com
Startup cost: $178K-$548.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 248/1
139. Color Me Mine Enterprises
Paint-your-own-ceramics studio
colormemine.com
Startup cost: $141.3K-$184.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/10
140. Taste of Mediterranean
Greek and Middle Eastern food
tasteofmediterranean.com
Startup cost: $98.8K-$281.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/0
141. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Chocolates, confections
sweetfranchise.com
Startup cost: $115.6K-$468.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 273/4
142. AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services
Home inspections
amerispec.com
Startup cost: $44.3K-$75.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/0
143. Liquid Capital
Accounts-receivable financing
lcfranchise.com
Startup cost: $58.2K-$95.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/2
144. Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham
Hotels
microtelinn.com
Startup cost: $4.5M-$6.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 325/0
145. Keller Williams Realty
Real estate
kw.com
Startup cost: $175K-$328.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 747/0
146. Country Inns & Suites By Carlson
Hotels
countryinns.com
Startup cost: $6.8M-$8.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 463/7
147. Coffee News
Weekly newspaper distributed at restaurants
coffeenews.com
Startup cost: $9.8K-$10.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 799/5
148. PostNet Neighborhood Business Centers
Packing, shipping, printing, signs, business services
postnetfranchise.com
Startup cost: $167.2K-$205.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 664/0
149. Rent-A-Wreck
Used auto rentals and leasing
rentawreck.com
Startup cost: $152.9K-$395.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/3
150. Novus Glass
Auto glass repair and replacement
novusfranchising.com
Startup cost: $46.8K-$229.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,627/17
151. Mad Science Group
Science education and entertainment programs
madscience.org
Startup cost: $71.8K-$92.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 160/0
152. DKI
Insurance/disaster restoration
dkiservices.com
Startup cost: $47.1K-$164.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0
153. Kinderdance International
Movement/educational programs
kinderdance.com
Startup cost: $14.95K-$46.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/2
154. Hooters Restaurant
Casual restaurant
hooters.com
Startup cost: $906.5K-$3.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 228/190
155. Steamatic
Insurance/disaster restoration, cleaning, mold remediation
steamatic.com
Startup cost: $120.5K-$197.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 349/0
156. Restoration 1
Insurance/disaster restoration and cleaning
restoration1.com
Startup cost: $86.8K-$152.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/1
157. National Property Inspections
Home and commercial property inspections
npifranchise.com
Startup cost: $38.7K-$42.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/0
158. Homes & Land
Real-estate advertising magazine
homesandland.com
Startup cost: $47.1K-$127K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 210/20
159. PuroClean
Insurance restoration
puroclean.com
Startup cost: $141.4K-$166.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 222/0
160. Mr. Electric
Electrical services
mrelectricfranchise.com
Startup cost: $83.9K-$189K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/0
161. Padgett Business Services
Financial, payroll, consulting and tax services
smallbizpros.com
Startup cost: $99.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 391/0
162. Fresh Healthy Cafe
Smoothies, juices, wraps, sandwiches, salads
freshrestaurants.com
Startup cost: $171K-$338.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0
163. TacoTime
Mexican food
kahalamgmt.com
Startup cost: $328.4K-$1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/13
164. Elevation Burger
Organic burgers, fries, shakes
elevationburger.com
Startup cost: $408.5K-$821.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/5
165. Computer Troubleshooters
Technology consulting for small businesses
comptroub.com
Startup cost: $17.2K-$82.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/0
166. WSI Digital Marketing
Internet services
wsiworld.com
Startup cost: $64.4K-$171.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 953/2
167. Big Smoke Burger
Burgers
bigsmokeburger.com
Startup cost: $184.5K-$417.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/4
168. TCBY and Mrs. Fields
Frozen yogurt, cookies
franchise.tcby.com
Startup cost: $200K-$492.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 836/3
169. HouseMaster
Home inspections
housemaster.com
Startup cost: $61.1K-$107.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/0
170. Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen
Pizza, Italian food
villaenterprises.com
Startup cost: $296.95K-$894K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 113/156
171. Liquid Nutrition
Healthful beverages, food, supplements
liquidnutrition.ca
Startup cost: $135.3K-$334.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/0
172. Men In Kilts Window Cleaning
Window and exterior cleaning
meninkilts.com
Startup cost: $50.7K-$129.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/0
173. Marble Slab Creamery
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, baked goods
marbleslab.com
Startup cost: $230.1K-$372.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 349/0
174. Furniture Medic
Furniture and wood restoration and repairs
furnituremedicfranchise.com
Startup cost: $54.1K-$70.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 320/0
175. Mr. Rooter
Plumbing, drain and sewer cleaning
mrrooterfranchise.com
Startup cost: $80.1K-$188.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 325/0
176. EnVie Fitness
Women’s fitness studio
enviefranchise.com
Startup cost: $84.6K-$292.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1
177. Anago Cleaning Systems
Commercial cleaning
anagocleaning.com
Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,456/0
178. HappyFeet Legends International
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18
happysoccerfeet.com
Startup cost: $21.3K-$25.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 164/4
179. The Ten Spot
Nail care, waxing, facials
the10spot.com
Startup cost: $280.3K-$382.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/3
180. Popbar
Gelato, sorbetto and frozen yogurt on a stick
pop-bar.com
Startup cost: $232.5K-$428.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/1
181. Pearle Vision
Eye care and eyewear
ownapearlevision.com
Startup cost: $391.7K-$566.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 383/198
182. Plato’s Closet
Teen- and young-adult-clothing resale store
platoscloset.com
Startup cost: $233.4K-$387.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 408/0
183. Flip Flop Shops
Flip-flops and casual footwear
flipflopshops.com
Startup cost: $174.3K-$279.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/0
184. Barmetrix USA
Food and liquor inventory-control services
barmetrix.com
Startup cost: $66.6K-$99.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/0
185. School of Rock
Music education
schoolofrock.com
Startup cost: $147.9K-$334.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 141/14
186. CPR-Cell Phone Repair
Electronics repairs and sales
cellphonerepair.com
Startup cost: $24.6K-$228.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/5
187. Transworld Business Advisors
Business brokerage; franchise consulting
discover.tworld.com
Startup cost: $57.2K-$74.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 174/0
188. Dental Fix RX
Dental equipment sales, service and repairs
dentalfixrx.com
Startup cost: $97.6K-$176K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/0
189. Kid to Kid
New and used children’s and maternity clothing and products
kidtokid.com
Startup cost: $263.98K-$373.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/1
190. Homewood Suites by Hilton
Upscale extended-stay hotels
hiltonworldwide.com/development
Startup cost: $9.9M-$19.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 346/0
191. Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
In-home tutoring
clubztutoring.com
Startup cost: $32.6K-$56.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/0
192. ShelfGenie Franchise Systems
Custom pull-out shelving for cabinets and pantries
shelfgenie.com
Startup cost: $70.1K-$131.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/40
193. Duraclean
Carpet and upholstery cleaning, disaster restoration, mold remediation
duraclean.com
Startup cost: $33.7K-$130.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/9
194. Express Employment Professionals
Staffing, HR solutions
expressfranchising.com
Startup cost: $120K-$196K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 712/0
195. Closets By Design Franchising
Custom closet and home/office organization systems
closetsbydesign.com
Startup cost: $126K-$296.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/3
196. Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park
Trampoline playing court
skyzone.com
Startup cost: $850.98K-$2.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/2
197. Wild Birds Unlimited
Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items
wbu.com
Startup cost: $104.2K-$172.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/0
198. Engineering for Kids
Math, science, technology and engineering activities
engineeringforkids.com
Startup cost: $38.1K-$93.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/2
199. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Asian-American food
hawaiianbarbecue.com
Startup cost: $130.2K-$520.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0
200. Embassy Suites Hotels
Upscale all-suite hotels
hiltonworldwide.com/development
Startup cost: $26.2M-$39M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 203/15