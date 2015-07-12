The Top Global Franchises

July 12, 2015 14 min read

Becoming a household name in the U.S. is no small feat. But brands with international aspirations won’t be satisfied until they are recognized around the world. Check out our list of the 200 top global franchises to find opportunities as varied as the four corners of the Earth.

Only companies seeking new franchisees outside the U.S. and with a minimum of five open international locations were considered for this ranking. To compile our list, we started with each company’s 2015 Franchise 500® score—based on objective, quantifiable criteria including system size, growth and financial strength and stability—then adjusted to give extra weight to international size and growth.

This ranking is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. No matter where you’re interested in opening a franchise, it’s essential to do your own thorough research first. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to experienced franchisees to find out whether the opportunity is right for you and your corner of the world.

1. Anytime Fitness

Fitness center

anytimefitness.com

Startup cost: $78.7K-$371.2K Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,796/36

2. 7-Eleven

Convenience stores

franchise.7-eleven.com

Startup cost: $37.2K-$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 53,027/489

3. Subway

Subs, salads

subway.com

Startup cost: $116.6K-$263.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42,227/0

4. Pizza Hut

Pizza, pasta, wings

pizzahutfranchise.com

Startup cost: $297K-$2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,956/2,011

5. Auntie Anne’s Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels

Soft pretzels

auntieannes.com

Startup cost: $194.9K-$367.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,598/17

6. KFC

Chicken

kfcfranchise.com

Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13,846/5,029

7. McDonald’s

Burgers, chicken, salads, beverages

aboutmcdonalds.com

Startup cost: $1M-$2.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 29,544/6,714

8. GNC Franchising

Vitamins and nutrition products

gncfranchising.com

Startup cost: $167.9K-$294.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,188/3,419

9. Circle K

Convenience stores

circlek.com

Startup cost: $211.5K-$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,093/3,184

10. Papa John’s International Pizza

papajohns.com

Startup cost: $129.9K-$844.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,924/739

11. Baskin-Robbins

Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages

baskinrobbinsfranchising.com

Startup cost: $102.9K-$388.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,546/6

12. Super 8 Hotels

super8.com

Startup cost: $176.2K-$3.96M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,519/0

13. Jan-Pro Franchising International

Commercial cleaning

jan-pro.com

Startup cost: $3.1K-$50.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,676/0

14. Dunkin’ Donuts

Coffee, doughnuts, baked goods

dunkinfranchising.com

Startup cost: $216.1K-$1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,310/0

15. Krispy Kreme Doughnut

Doughnuts

krispykreme.com

Startup cost: $275K-$1.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 890/114

16. Days Inn Hotels

daysinn.com

Startup cost: $198.9K-$7.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,784/0

17. Cinnabon

Cinnamon rolls, baked goods, coffee

cinnabon.com

Startup cost: $180.1K-$385.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,245/1

18. H&R Block

Tax preparation, electronic filing

hrblock.com/franchise

Startup cost: $31.5K-$148.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,846/6,165

19. Hardee’s

Burgers, chicken, biscuits

ckefranchise.com

Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,538/457

20. Denny’s

Family restaurant

dennysfranchising.com

Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,536/160

21. Snap-on Tools

Professional tools and equipment

snapon.com

Startup cost: $152.7K-$318.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,581/210

22. The UPS Store

Postal, business and communications services

theupsstore.com

Startup cost: $150.2K-$420.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,793/0

23. Ace Hardware

Hardware and home-improvement store

myace.com

Startup cost: $750K-$1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,802/85

24. IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group)

Hotels

ihg.com

Startup cost: $7.2M-$94M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,831/9

25. ServiceMaster Clean

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration

servicemasterfranchise.com

Startup cost: $49.6K-$180.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,983/6

26. Taco Bell

Mexican food

tacobellfranchise.com

Startup cost: $1.2M-$2.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5,157/896

27. Snap Fitness

24-hour fitness center

snapfitness.com

Startup cost: $107.3K-$258.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,310/124

28. Cold Stone Creamery

Ice cream, sorbet

kahalamgmt.com

Startup cost: $277.4K-$464.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,401/22

29. Dairy Queen

Ice cream, burgers, chicken

dairyqueen.com

Startup cost: $362.4K-$1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,385/3

30. Vanguard Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning

vanguardcleaning.com

Startup cost: $9.9K-$35.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,946/0

31. Jiffy Lube International

Oil changes

jiffylube.com

Startup cost: $221K-$400K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,079/0

32. Pita Pit

Pita sandwiches

pitapitusa.com

Startup cost: $187.5K-$314.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/14

33. Home Instead Senior Care

Nonmedical senior care

homeinstead.com

Startup cost: $99K-$114.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,011/5

34. Carl’s Jr. Restaurants

Burgers

carlsjrfranchising.com

Startup cost: $1.3M-$1.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 998/437

35. Jazzercise

Dance-fitness classes, conventions,apparel and accessories

jazzercise.com

Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,370/3

36. Sign-A-Rama

Signs

discoversignarama.com

Startup cost: $92.1K-$234.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 949/0

37. Church’s Chicken

Chicken

churchs.com

Startup cost: $413.3K-$1.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,396/261

38. Yogen Fruz

Frozen yogurt, soft-serve ice cream

yogenfruz.com

Startup cost: $135.7K-$472.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,121/8

39. Menchie’s

Self-serve frozen yogurt

menchies.com

Startup cost: $218.3K-$385.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 478/1

40. Hampton Hotels

Midprice hotels

hiltonworldwide.com/development

Startup cost: $3.7M-$13.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,963/1

41. Ramada

Hotels

ramada.com

Startup cost: $195.7K-$13.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 840/0

42. Great Clips

Hair salon

greatclipsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $114.2K-$216K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,518/2

43. Edible Arrangements International

Sculpted fresh-fruit bouquets

ediblearrangements.com

Startup cost: $156.99K-$276.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,182/4

44. RE/MAX

Real estate

remax.com

Startup cost: $37.5K-$259K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,665/21

45. JEI Learning Centers

Individualized supplemental education

jeilearning.com

Startup cost: $54.3K-$93.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/232

46. My Gym Children’s Fitness Center

Early-learning/fitness programs

mygym.com

Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 329/0

47. InXpress

Shipping services

inxpress.com

Startup cost: $55.3K-$160.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 263/0

48. Interim Healthcare

Medical home care, medical staffing

interimhealthcare.com

Startup cost: $115.5K-$188.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 523/0

49. Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories

budget-blinds-franchise.com

Startup cost: $89.2K-$187.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 971/0

50. Nutty Scientists

Science education and entertainment programs

nuttyscientists.com

Startup cost: $40.3K-$54.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 229/3

51. Gateway Cigar Store/Newstands

Newsstand and sundry store

gatewaynewstands.com

Startup cost: $55.9K-$501.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 392/0

52. TRYP by Wyndham

Hotels

tryphotels.com

Startup cost: $1.3M-$22.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 122/0

53. Kumon Math & Reading Centers

Supplemental education

kumonfranchise.com

Startup cost: $72.2K-$149.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,356/28

54. Abrakadoodle

Art-education programs

abrakadoodle.com

Startup cost: $37.8K-$80.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/2

55. Johnny Rockets

Burger restaurant

johnnyrockets.com

Startup cost: $539.5K-$975.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 305/28

56. Gymboree Play & Music

Parent/child play and learning programs

gymboreeclasses.com

Startup cost: $106.7K-$273.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 701/6

57. Minuteman Press International

Printing, graphics and mailing center

minutemanpress.com

Startup cost: $63.6K-$185.96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 931/0

58. Tutor Doctor

Tutoring

tutordoctoropportunity.com

Startup cost: $62.5K-$100.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 413/0

59. EmbroidMe

Embroidery, screen printing, promotional products

discoverembroidme.com

Startup cost: $93.7K-$246.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 460/0

60. Doubletree by Hilton

Upscale hotels and resorts

hiltonworldwide.com

Startup cost: $35.5M-$62.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 375/12

61. PropertyGuys.com

Real estate

propertyguys.com

Startup cost: $55.9K-$115.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/0

62. Ziebart

Auto appearance and protection services

ziebart.com

Startup cost: $172K-$331K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 359/12

63. Aaron’s

Furniture, electronics, computer and appliance leasing and sales

aaronsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $275.7K-$782.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 782/1,326

64. Vom Fass

Oils, fruit vinegars, spirits, liqueurs, wine

vomfassusa.com

Startup cost: $184K-$518K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 320/1

65. Hilton Hotels and Resorts

Upscale hotels and resorts

hiltonworldwide.com/development

Startup cost: $56M-$97.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 440/113

66. Smoothie King

Smoothies, health products

smoothiekingfranchise.com

Startup cost: $176.3K-$403.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 666/17

67. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant

Japanese barbeque restaurant

gyu-kaku.com

Startup cost: $781.8K-$2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 673/16

68. Radisson

Hotels

radisson.com

Startup cost: $2.98M-$7.3M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 425/16

69. First Choice Haircutters

Family hair salon

regisfranchise.ca

Startup cost: $182K-$274K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 196/249

70. Pinkberry Ventures

Frozen yogurt, frozen-yogurt shakes, Greek-yogurt smoothies

pinkberry.com

Startup cost: $311.3K-$615.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 250/16

71. Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar

Restaurant and sports bar

bostons.com

Startup cost: $1.1M-$2.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 412/1

72. Dale Carnegie Training

Workplace training and development

dalecarnegie.com

Startup cost: $26K-$182.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 202/2

73. Expedia CruiseShipCenters

Cruise and vacation travel agency

expediafranchise.com

Startup cost: $79.5K-$149.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 179/1

74. Sixt Franchise USA

Auto rentals

sixt-franchise.com

Startup cost: $1.1M-$10.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,175/1,066

75. Gold’s Gym

Health and fitness center

goldsgym.com

Startup cost: $1M-$3.97M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 555/147

76. Matco Tools

Mechanics’ tools and equipment

gomatco.com

Startup cost: $94.1K-$248.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,543/1

77. Papa Murphy’s

Take-and-bake pizza

papamurphys.com

Startup cost: $226K-$414.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,356/76

78. Camille Albane USA

Upscale hair and beauty salon

dessange-inc.com

Startup cost: $237.9K-$419.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 270/3

79. The Maids

Residential cleaning

maids.com

Startup cost: $98.6K-$126K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,113/60

80. Howard Johnson

Hotels

hojo.com

Startup cost: $161.7K-$8.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 419/0

81. Martinizing Dry Cleaning

Dry cleaning and laundry services

martinizingfranchise.com

Startup cost: $305K-$593.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 422/0

82. Mac Tools

Automotive tools and equipment

mactools.com

Startup cost: $86.2K-$240.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 781/5

83. Merry Maids

Residential cleaning

merrymaids.com

Startup cost: $60.2K-$87.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,432/235

84. Liberty Tax Service

Tax preparation, electronic filing

libertytaxfranchise.com

Startup cost: $57.8K-$71.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,222/216

85. Supercuts

Hair salon

regisfranchise.com

Startup cost: $113.9K-$233.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,349/1,109

86. Meineke Car Care Centers

Auto repair and maintenance

meinekefranchise.com

Startup cost: $225K-$275K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 980/0

87. Pak Mail

Packing, shipping, mailboxes, business services

pakmail.com

Startup cost: $133.9K-$180.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 391/1

88. Bricks 4 Kidz

Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties

bricks4kidz.com

Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 641/1

89. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Hotels

wyndham.com

Startup cost: $564.5K-$65M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 199/2

90. Park Inn by Radisson

Hotels

parkinn.com

Startup cost: $1.7M-$4.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/0

91. Comfort Keepers

Home care

comfortkeepersfranchise.com

Startup cost: $83.1K-$114.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 798/0

92. FasTracKids International Ltd.

Enrichment education

fastrackids.com

Startup cost: $49.4K-$183.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 265/0

93. Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip

Bakery cafe

nestlecafe.com

Startup cost: $157.5K-$395.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/7

94. Servpro

Insurance/disaster restoration and cleaning

servpro.com

Startup cost: $141.6K-$191.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,678/0

95. Mucho Burrito

Mexican food

muchoburrito.com

Startup cost: $282.5K-$649.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/1

96. Cellairis Franchise

Cell-phone and wireless-device accessories and repairs

cellairis.com

Startup cost: $43.1K-$397K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 577/51

97. Paul Davis Restoration

Insurance restoration

pauldavis.com

Startup cost: $182.7K-$353.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 260/0

98. Line-X Franchising

Spray-on truck bed liners, protective coatings, accessories

linex.com

Startup cost: $163.8K-$333.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 494/1

99. Romp n’ Roll

Recreational and enrichment classes, camps, parties

rompnroll.com

Startup cost: $177.1K-$256.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/3

100. Quesada Burritos - Tacos

Mexican food

quesada.ca

Startup cost: $156.2K-$236.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/4

101. Red Mango - Yogurt Cafe & Juice Bar

Frozen yogurt, smoothies, juices, wraps

redmangofranchise.com

Startup cost: $194.6K-$491.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 321/1

102. Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet, drapery and upholstery cleaning; tile and stone care

chemdryfranchise.com

Startup cost: $40K-$140K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,565/0

103. Fatburger North America

Burgers

fatburger.com

Startup cost: $498.1K-$850.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/3

104. Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing

rightathomefranchise.com

Startup cost: $78.2K-$131.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 462/1

105. Charleys Philly Steaks

Philly cheesesteaks, fries, lemonade

charleys.com

Startup cost: $152.2K-$451.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/47

106. NYS Collection

Eyewear and accessories kiosk

nysfranchise.com

Startup cost: $80.7K-$99.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/2

107. Wingstop Restaurants

Chicken wings

wingstop.com

Startup cost: $211.6K-$650.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 645/19

108. Hilton Garden Inn

Upscale midprice hotels

hiltonworldwide.com/development

Startup cost: $11.4M-$21.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 596/2

109. Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

Medical/nonmedical home care

nursenextdoorfranchise.com

Startup cost: $134.6K-$180.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/1

110. Mathnasium Learning Centers

Math tutoring

mathnasium.com

Startup cost: $99.8K-$139.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 673/10

111. Eye Level Learning Centers

Supplemental education

myeyelevel.com

Startup cost: $75.6K-$139.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 576/693

112. Tailored Living

Home organization products and services

tailoredliving.com

Startup cost: $111.1K-$249.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 174/0

113. Plan Ahead Events

Corporate event planning

discoverplanaheadevents.com

Startup cost: $45.9K-$71.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/0

114. Proforma

Printing and promotional products

onlyproforma.com

Startup cost: $4.7K-$50.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 703/0

115. Choice Hotels International

Hotels

choicehotelsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $88.1K-$13.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,372/0

116. KidzArt

Art-education programs, products and services

kidzart.com

Startup cost: $46.1K-$52.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0

117. Great American Cookies

Cookies

greatamericancookies.com

Startup cost: $183.4K-$317.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/0

118. Pop-A-Lock

Franchise System

Mobile security, biometrics, locksmithing, related services

popalock.com/franchising.php

Startup cost: $99.99K-$133.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 437/3

119. Sculpture Hospitality

Liquor inventory-control services

sculpturehospitality.com

Startup cost: $43.4K-$57.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 372/2

120. Carvel

Ice cream, ice-cream cakes

carvel.com

Startup cost: $249.3K-$381.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 445/0

121. Heaven’s Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet and upholstery cleaning

heavensbest.com

Startup cost: $44.9K-$65.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,259/0

122. Knights Inn

Hotels

knightsinn.com

Startup cost: $109K-$7.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 392/0

123. CertaPro Painters Ltd.

Residential and commercial painting

ownacertapro.com

Startup cost: $129K-$161.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 453/0

124. The Little Gym

Development/fitness programs

thelittlegym.com

Startup cost: $159.5K-$394K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/0

125. Yogurtland Franchising

Self-serve frozen yogurt

franchise.yogurt-land.com

Startup cost: $336.8K-$788.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/19

126. Sandler Training

Sales and sales-management training

sandler.com

Startup cost: $88.2K-$105.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 255/0

127. Sport Clips

Men’s sports-theme hair salon

sportclipsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $168.3K-$326.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,334/32

128. Chester’s

Chicken

chestersinternational.com

Startup cost: $4.6K-$303.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,143/0

129. Once Upon A Child

New and used children’s clothing, equipment, furniture, toys

onceuponachild.com

Startup cost: $242.3K-$373.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 293/0

130. Bin There Dump That

Residential-friendly dumpster rentals

bintheredumpthatfranchise.com

Startup cost: $60.2K-$108.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 84

131. Petland

Pets, pet supplies, pet-related items

petland.com

Startup cost: $296.5K-$994K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/7

132. Maid Brigade

Residential cleaning

maidbrigade.com

Startup cost: $85K-$124K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 483/0

133. Nathan’s Famous

Hot dogs, hamburgers, seafood, chicken, cheesesteaks

nathansfamous.com

Startup cost: $276.4K-$1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 315/5

134. Five Star Painting

Residential and commercial painting

fivestarpaintingfranchise.com

Startup cost: $53.2K-$122.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 119/2

135. Aire Serv

HVAC services

aireservfranchise.com

Startup cost: $85.1K-$216.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/0

136. Weed Man

Lawn care

weedmanfranchise.com

Startup cost: $68.1K-$85.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 556/0

137. Molly Maid

Residential cleaning

mollymaid.com

Startup cost: $85.8K-$131.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 632/0

138. Two Men and a Truck International

Moving services

twomenandatruckfranchising.com

Startup cost: $178K-$548.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 248/1

139. Color Me Mine Enterprises

Paint-your-own-ceramics studio

colormemine.com

Startup cost: $141.3K-$184.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/10

140. Taste of Mediterranean

Greek and Middle Eastern food

tasteofmediterranean.com

Startup cost: $98.8K-$281.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/0

141. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Chocolates, confections

sweetfranchise.com

Startup cost: $115.6K-$468.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 273/4

142. AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services

Home inspections

amerispec.com

Startup cost: $44.3K-$75.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/0

143. Liquid Capital

Accounts-receivable financing

lcfranchise.com

Startup cost: $58.2K-$95.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/2

144. Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham

Hotels

microtelinn.com

Startup cost: $4.5M-$6.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 325/0

145. Keller Williams Realty

Real estate

kw.com

Startup cost: $175K-$328.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 747/0

146. Country Inns & Suites By Carlson

Hotels

countryinns.com

Startup cost: $6.8M-$8.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 463/7

147. Coffee News

Weekly newspaper distributed at restaurants

coffeenews.com

Startup cost: $9.8K-$10.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 799/5

148. PostNet Neighborhood Business Centers

Packing, shipping, printing, signs, business services

postnetfranchise.com

Startup cost: $167.2K-$205.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 664/0

149. Rent-A-Wreck

Used auto rentals and leasing

rentawreck.com

Startup cost: $152.9K-$395.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/3

150. Novus Glass

Auto glass repair and replacement

novusfranchising.com

Startup cost: $46.8K-$229.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,627/17

151. Mad Science Group

Science education and entertainment programs

madscience.org

Startup cost: $71.8K-$92.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 160/0

152. DKI

Insurance/disaster restoration

dkiservices.com

Startup cost: $47.1K-$164.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 347/0

153. Kinderdance International

Movement/educational programs

kinderdance.com

Startup cost: $14.95K-$46.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/2

154. Hooters Restaurant

Casual restaurant

hooters.com

Startup cost: $906.5K-$3.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 228/190

155. Steamatic

Insurance/disaster restoration, cleaning, mold remediation

steamatic.com

Startup cost: $120.5K-$197.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 349/0

156. Restoration 1

Insurance/disaster restoration and cleaning

restoration1.com

Startup cost: $86.8K-$152.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/1

157. National Property Inspections

Home and commercial property inspections

npifranchise.com

Startup cost: $38.7K-$42.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 216/0

158. Homes & Land

Real-estate advertising magazine

homesandland.com

Startup cost: $47.1K-$127K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 210/20

159. PuroClean

Insurance restoration

puroclean.com

Startup cost: $141.4K-$166.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 222/0

160. Mr. Electric

Electrical services

mrelectricfranchise.com

Startup cost: $83.9K-$189K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/0

161. Padgett Business Services

Financial, payroll, consulting and tax services

smallbizpros.com

Startup cost: $99.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 391/0

162. Fresh Healthy Cafe

Smoothies, juices, wraps, sandwiches, salads

freshrestaurants.com

Startup cost: $171K-$338.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0

163. TacoTime

Mexican food

kahalamgmt.com

Startup cost: $328.4K-$1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/13

164. Elevation Burger

Organic burgers, fries, shakes

elevationburger.com

Startup cost: $408.5K-$821.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/5

165. Computer Troubleshooters

Technology consulting for small businesses

comptroub.com

Startup cost: $17.2K-$82.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 344/0

166. WSI Digital Marketing

Internet services

wsiworld.com

Startup cost: $64.4K-$171.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 953/2

167. Big Smoke Burger

Burgers

bigsmokeburger.com

Startup cost: $184.5K-$417.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/4

168. TCBY and Mrs. Fields

Frozen yogurt, cookies

franchise.tcby.com

Startup cost: $200K-$492.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 836/3

169. HouseMaster

Home inspections

housemaster.com

Startup cost: $61.1K-$107.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/0

170. Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen

Pizza, Italian food

villaenterprises.com

Startup cost: $296.95K-$894K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 113/156

171. Liquid Nutrition

Healthful beverages, food, supplements

liquidnutrition.ca

Startup cost: $135.3K-$334.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/0

172. Men In Kilts Window Cleaning

Window and exterior cleaning

meninkilts.com

Startup cost: $50.7K-$129.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/0

173. Marble Slab Creamery

Ice cream, frozen yogurt, baked goods

marbleslab.com

Startup cost: $230.1K-$372.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 349/0

174. Furniture Medic

Furniture and wood restoration and repairs

furnituremedicfranchise.com

Startup cost: $54.1K-$70.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 320/0

175. Mr. Rooter

Plumbing, drain and sewer cleaning

mrrooterfranchise.com

Startup cost: $80.1K-$188.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 325/0

176. EnVie Fitness

Women’s fitness studio

enviefranchise.com

Startup cost: $84.6K-$292.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1

177. Anago Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning

anagocleaning.com

Startup cost: $10.5K-$65.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,456/0

178. HappyFeet Legends International

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18

happysoccerfeet.com

Startup cost: $21.3K-$25.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 164/4

179. The Ten Spot

Nail care, waxing, facials

the10spot.com

Startup cost: $280.3K-$382.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/3

180. Popbar

Gelato, sorbetto and frozen yogurt on a stick

pop-bar.com

Startup cost: $232.5K-$428.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/1

181. Pearle Vision

Eye care and eyewear

ownapearlevision.com

Startup cost: $391.7K-$566.96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 383/198

182. Plato’s Closet

Teen- and young-adult-clothing resale store

platoscloset.com

Startup cost: $233.4K-$387.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 408/0

183. Flip Flop Shops

Flip-flops and casual footwear

flipflopshops.com

Startup cost: $174.3K-$279.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/0

184. Barmetrix USA

Food and liquor inventory-control services

barmetrix.com

Startup cost: $66.6K-$99.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/0

185. School of Rock

Music education

schoolofrock.com

Startup cost: $147.9K-$334.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 141/14

186. CPR-Cell Phone Repair

Electronics repairs and sales

cellphonerepair.com

Startup cost: $24.6K-$228.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/5

187. Transworld Business Advisors

Business brokerage; franchise consulting

discover.tworld.com

Startup cost: $57.2K-$74.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 174/0

188. Dental Fix RX

Dental equipment sales, service and repairs

dentalfixrx.com

Startup cost: $97.6K-$176K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/0

189. Kid to Kid

New and used children’s and maternity clothing and products

kidtokid.com

Startup cost: $263.98K-$373.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/1

190. Homewood Suites by Hilton

Upscale extended-stay hotels

hiltonworldwide.com/development

Startup cost: $9.9M-$19.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 346/0

191. Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring

clubztutoring.com

Startup cost: $32.6K-$56.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/0

192. ShelfGenie Franchise Systems

Custom pull-out shelving for cabinets and pantries

shelfgenie.com

Startup cost: $70.1K-$131.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/40

193. Duraclean

Carpet and upholstery cleaning, disaster restoration, mold remediation

duraclean.com

Startup cost: $33.7K-$130.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/9

194. Express Employment Professionals

Staffing, HR solutions

expressfranchising.com

Startup cost: $120K-$196K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 712/0

195. Closets By Design Franchising

Custom closet and home/office organization systems

closetsbydesign.com

Startup cost: $126K-$296.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/3

196. Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park

Trampoline playing court

skyzone.com

Startup cost: $850.98K-$2.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/2

197. Wild Birds Unlimited

Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items

wbu.com

Startup cost: $104.2K-$172.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/0

198. Engineering for Kids

Math, science, technology and engineering activities

engineeringforkids.com

Startup cost: $38.1K-$93.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 126/2

199. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Asian-American food

hawaiianbarbecue.com

Startup cost: $130.2K-$520.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0

200. Embassy Suites Hotels

Upscale all-suite hotels

hiltonworldwide.com/development

Startup cost: $26.2M-$39M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 203/15