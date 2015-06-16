Know Your Limits: Yotaphone 2

June 16, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yota Devices has unveiled a limited edition YotaPhoneI2 in white. The unique, dual-front smartphone has an inverted screen to make apps, notifications and the “Always On” display meld with the overall look of the device. The color isn’t the only new element of YotaPhoneI2. Other enhancements include an upgrade to Android 5.0 Lollipop, YETI 2.0 to customize your display, new widgets and the introduction of the Yota Wireless Powerbank for effortless charging while on the move.